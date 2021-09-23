Noel Woman's Club Meeting and Fundraiser Dinner Update

The Sept. 14 meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was called to order by President Melissa Lance. The club recited the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer. Roll call was taken, with seven members present. The minutes were read by Vicki Barth and approved with a motion to accept from Joyce Brittan and a second from Linda Jefferson.

The treasurer's report was given by Bonnie Leonard. Bonnie was able to get the final scholarship recipient's check sent out. We received a $300 donation from an anonymous donor and thank the donor very much. What a nice gesture! We also received two checks from our "Rags to Riches" booth at the flea market, which seems to be doing well there. A motion to accept the treasurer's report was made by Linda Jefferson and seconded by Louine Gardner.

The club discussed the Chicken Spaghetti Dinner that was canceled for Aug. 28. It was agreed to reschedule it from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Senior Center. Members need to arrive by 2 to 2:30 to help with the dinner. A big thank you to Harps and Walmart for the gift cards to help with expenses. The meals will sell for $7 and it is a "drive-by" dinner.

In other business, it was voted to make a donation to the Noel Public Library.

The birthday girls for this month are Louine Gardner and Joyce Brittan. Happy birthday, ladies!

The next meeting will be the Tacky Party, Tuesday, Oct. 12. Retha Mitchell will be the speaker. Hostesses are Linda Jefferson and Jo Pearcy.

It is also the month the club celebrates 97 years of the Woman's Club's continuous service in Noel.

The program was a White Elephant auction and club members all got a treasure to take home, making a little money for the club. It was snack night, so all brought snacks and everyone enjoyed visiting and munching.

The Noel Women's Club invites anyone interested in making Noel a better place, please join at any meeting. For more information, contact Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.