Noel Council Considering 'Welcoming Idea'

NOEL -- The Noel City Council soon will begin talks about how best to pursue a city property tax. The city had put the issue before voters in 2019 but failed by just a few votes to have the tax approved.

Now, city council members will hold some work sessions to hash out how best to approach the issue.

"There's no doubt, the city needs the income," Noel Mayor Terry Lance told city council members at Tuesday night's meeting.

Educating the community about the property tax, and how it could be utilized, will be key, council members said.

Council members met Tuesday night, in regular session, after last week's monthly meeting was canceled due to illness.

In other business, Tony Savage proposed an idea to unite the small town which is comprised of people from 30 different nations. He suggested erecting 13 flags, representing certain countries, which could be displayed down Main Street. He said he and his wife, who own The Common Cup Coffee Shop in Noel, are willing to pay for the flags. Savage said he felt that those who see their flag represented would feel more welcome in the community. He said he believes that people who feel a part buy into their community and that neighbors could see a reduction in crime.

The idea sparked other thoughts, including erecting a monument that would represent more nationalities. Alderman William Rose said he wouldn't want any particular group to be left out if only 13 flags were erected.

Other ideas entertained including building a wall of memorial bricks, developing a spot for people to sit and visit, displaying multiple flags in a now vacant storefront on Main Street, and erecting flagpoles around a nearby park.

Other business included discussion of a citywide cleanup effort, which will launch Oct. 4 and conclude Oct. 11. Dumpsters will be set up for Noel residents to rid themselves of items. However, Lance said tires, chemical or hazardous waste, and mattresses will not be accepted.