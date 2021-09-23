Mustangs Celebrate Homecoming

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Fans flocked to Mustang Stadium for the homecoming ceremony and McDonald County's game against Monett on Friday night.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press After her coronation, homecoming queen Libby Cisneros is escorted from the field by senior lineman Ben McGonigal on Friday at Mustang Stadium.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Homecoming queen Libby Cisneros (center) sits with her court: freshman attendant Emerson Ruddick (from left), sophomore attendant Carlee Cooper, junior attendant Zoe Thornton, queen candidate Melanie Gillming and queen candidate Lundyn Trudeau.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press The backdrop for the McDonald County homecoming queen and her court.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press The McDonald County homecoming court waits before the start of the coronation ceremony Friday night at Mustang Stadium: freshman attendant Emerson Ruddick (from left), sophomore attendant Carlee Cooper, junior attendant Zoe Thornton, queen candidate Lundyn Trudeau, queen candidate Libby Cisneros and queen candidate Melanie Gillming.