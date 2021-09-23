Mustangs Celebrate Homecoming

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Fans flocked to Mustang Stadium for the homecoming ceremony and McDonald County's game against Monett on Friday night.
Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press After her coronation, homecoming queen Libby Cisneros is escorted from the field by senior lineman Ben McGonigal on Friday at Mustang Stadium.
Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Homecoming queen Libby Cisneros (center) sits with her court: freshman attendant Emerson Ruddick (from left), sophomore attendant Carlee Cooper, junior attendant Zoe Thornton, queen candidate Melanie Gillming and queen candidate Lundyn Trudeau.
Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press The backdrop for the McDonald County homecoming queen and her court.
Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press The McDonald County homecoming court waits before the start of the coronation ceremony Friday night at Mustang Stadium: freshman attendant Emerson Ruddick (from left), sophomore attendant Carlee Cooper, junior attendant Zoe Thornton, queen candidate Lundyn Trudeau, queen candidate Libby Cisneros and queen candidate Melanie Gillming.
Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Ben McGonigal (right) prepares to present the sash to homecoming queen Libby Cisneros, who is escorted by Jakobe Montes (31) and Jared Mora (32) during the festivities Friday night at Mustang Stadium.