McDonald County School District To Hire Eight New Health Aides

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County R-1 School District is currently looking to hire eight new health aides. New health aides will be placed in each school, excluding McDonald County High School and Anderson Elementary School which currently have health aides.

Ken Schutten, McDonald County R-1 School District communications and media specialist, said new aides are needed now as nurses in schools are currently doing various jobs and there is increased traffic in the nurse's office due to the pandemic.

"Many of the elementary schools across the district did have dedicated health staff several years ago," Schutten said. "However, due to budget constraints, those positions were combined with other secretarial duties."

Many nurses in schools currently work in secretarial capacities, and some assist with lunch duties as well. Schutten said nurses providing full-time care for students is a priority, especially due to heightened demand during covid-19.

"With the continuation of the pandemic, district leaders say the schools need to be able to provide full-time coverage of their health offices and not ask the staff working in those areas to divide their attention with other job assignments not related to health care," Schutten said.

New health aides will work directly under the nurse at each school, all of whom are registered nurses. Each school RN will train the new health aide for that school. Aides are not required to have previous medical experience, although they must be CPR certified. The new health aides will be hired using covid-19 relief money given to the district.

"To ask somebody, who is a secretary and also doing lunch duty, and having to help the students too, it's just unfair to the employee and the student," Schutten said.

Angela Riley, a registered nurse at Anderson Elementary School and Pineville Primary School, said nurses in each school have a heavier load due to the pandemic. Riley said, although school days were long before, mentioning things like managing feeding tubes, administering daily medications, and seeing students in the nurse's office, nurses are now required to contact trace, evaluate seating charts for contact tracing, and contact families of students who must undergo quarantine.

Riley said the pandemic has added additional stress and anxiety to nurses in schools.

"Last year, it was more of a running on adrenaline because it was so new and because every day it was changing," Riley said. "I think that stress is heightened because, at this point, I don't think there's any more adrenaline. I think they're tired; I think they're overworked."

Riley said some qualities she hopes the nurse aides will have include an upbeat attitude -- a medical background would be beneficial -- and someone who cares for the students.

Riley said nurses in many schools wear multiple hats amidst their busy days, pointing out the fact that in Anderson Elementary School alone there are 40 to 50 students in the nurse's office each day.

Riley said that, regardless of how stressful it's been for nurses since covid-19, she feels the schools have worked as a team through the struggles.

"Everyone really steps up," Riley said. "The team effort is amazing; and it's not just at our building, you go to other buildings and hear other people's stories on how people step up."

Anyone interested in applying to be a nurse aide in the district can apply on the school website. District leaders aim to have the positions filled by the October school board meeting.