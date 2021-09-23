McDonald County Press Obituaries For Sept. 23, 2021

Jimmie Floyd Stout

Dec. 17, 1926

Sept. 18, 2021

Jimmie Floyd "Jim" Stout, 94, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in the comfort of his home with family by his side.

He was born Dec. 17, 1926, in Calumet, Okla., to Joseph Franklin and Hattie Harriet (Wilkerson) Stout. At 13 years of age, he began working at the flour mill in El Reno, Okla. He married Leota Faye Jones Dec. 14, 1946. The family moved to Anderson in 1962 where they began operating a dairy farm. He enjoyed farming, fishing, trips with his sons, grandsons and great-grandsons and the Stout family reunions at his farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leota Stout on May 10, 2015; a son, Jackie; and siblings, Dorothy Petry, Ruth Albers, Arminda Malone, Milton Stout, Wesley Stout, J.T. Jake Stout, Sara Mae O'Neill.

He is survived by his four children, Jimmy Dewayne Stout, Sharon Wylie (Pat), Pam Hobbs (Tommy), Tim Stout; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson with Pastor Clyde McClean officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Mark D. Weiny

July 25, 1961

Sept. 10, 2021

Mark D. Weiny, 60, Hamilton, Mo., passed on September 10, 2021, in Hamilton.

Mark was born on July 25, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Harold and Beverly (Herman) Weiny. Mark lived most of his life in Southwest Missouri, where he loved spending time hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and four-wheeling. Mark was also an avid pool player, competing in and winning many tournaments. He had a deep faith in prayer and loved the Lord.

Mark is preceded in death by his great-niece Laramie Moffett.

He is survived by his wife, Brandy Weiny of Hamilton; daughter, Gabriella Havelka, Grove, OK; son, Kyle Price, Noel, MO; step-daughter, Kayla (Austin) Pettigrew, and their children Kenzly, Delanie, and Kurtis of St. Joseph, MO; his parents, Harold and Beverly Weiny, Okmulgee, OK; sisters-Annette (Doug) Moffett, Southwest City, MO; Debbie (Tom) McCracken, Las Vegas, NV; Michelle (Lee) Paul, Noel, MO; Melody (Adam) Poland, Pineville, MO; 18 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and nephews, and 2 great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, MO, and a celebration of Mark's life is being planned. Further details will be provided.

