McDonald County Homecoming Parade

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Adorned with hair curlers and pajamas, riders on White Rock Elementary's blanket-filled float touted that McDonald County could beat the Monett Cubs in their sleep.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In stride with the 2021 Homecoming theme, "Pride of the Brand" one cub leaps into the air after being branded with a horseshoe courtesy of the McDonald County Mustangs.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cole Martin ad Garrett Gricks (right) watch excitedly as Junior Eliam (left) tosses a Cub into a bonfire taller than they are after the 2021 Football Homecoming Pep Rally.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In a fitting display, smiling FFA members lined a hay trailer pulled by a heavy-duty tractor, handing out hi-fives and candy to parade-goers.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The MCHS International Club celebrated unique cultures, diversity and inclusivity during the parade, donning apparel from across the globe.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Future Mustangs from Pineville Primary show their McDonald County spirit during the Homecoming Parade last week.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Mustang Mountain Biking Club cruised down Main Street in full force with more than a dozen cyclists. The club was one of more than 50 entries to the parade.