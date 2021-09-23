Jane Days Are Back, Fun For All

JANE -- Coleen Moore plans to roll out breakfast plans Saturday morning before the roosters wake up.

She'll arrive around 4:30 a.m. to set things up for the free, community breakfast. Cooking will start around 5:30 a.m. and the breakfast opens at 6:30 a.m.

The free breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and a beverage, and donations will be accepted. The White Rock Fire Department Booster Club is hosting the event to give back to the community. Attendees will also have the chance to meet volunteer fire department staff at the White Rock Fire Station No. 1, on Rains Road.

Moore, William Martin and Amber Bowman sit on the three-member Booster Club, which organizes events such as this one. Some supplies were donated for the breakfast, so that will help, Moore added.

Voters in April 2019 approved establishing a fire protection district, and the District cannot host any fundraisers but the Booster Club can, Moore explains.

The community breakfast is the first activity to kick off Jane Days on Saturday. The breakfast will conclude around 9 a.m. when other events begin.

The fun-filled day will feature vendor booths, a parade, a children's pageant, a car show, music, contests and more.

Jane Days chairwoman Gayla Baker said many people are looking forward to Jane Days, as the event was canceled last year because of health concerns. The Jane Preservation Society hosts the event each year.

A favorite, the parade, will begin at 10:30 that morning. Anyone who wants to participate by hosting a float or riding a horse is welcome to join in, Baker said.

Anyone who wants to participate in the pageant or contests may register that day. No one is required to wear period costumes, but anyone competing in the Mrs. Jane Prairie category is required to do so, she said. Those who dress in period costume always seem to fare better, she added.

Organizers are planning for a ham and bean dinner, which Baker said will be easier to prepare than the usual fried chicken dinner. Chili dogs and hot dogs also will be sold.

Masks will not be required but those attending will have the opportunity to wear a mask and socially distance. Several hand sanitizer stations will be set up. Those who plan to attend should bring their lawn chairs. For information, call Baker at 417-592-7918.