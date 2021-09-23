Homecoming Horsepower

A happy homecoming was in danger.

McDonald County already trailed 14-10 at halftime. Then 30 penalty yards -- 15 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on the opening kickoff of the second half and 15 more after the Mustangs' angry reaction to that split-second ruling -- placed Monett in prime position at its 49 to start the third quarter.

But no need to call off the party. It was just getting started for McDonald County's defense. The Mustangs, sparked by a Sam Murphy sack, snuffed that drive. They forced a three-and-out next.

The offense took over, moving 60 yards in 10 plays to reach the end zone. Quarterback Cole Martin's 20-yard touchdown run and Jared Mora's PAT put the Mustangs up 17-14, and they pulled away for a 31-14 victory Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

"At that point in the game, our kids could have focused on things that are outside their control," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said of the penalty problem to start the second half. "And however we feel about it, it doesn't matter because we can't control what happens there. What we can control is the next defensive snap. And I was really proud of our kids for coming back to the moment and getting a couple of really big stops."

The Mustangs improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big 8 West. Contributions came from throughout the stable.

Martin ran for 85 yards and three TDs on 13 carries. The senior was 9-for-17 passing for 145 yards and another score. On defense, Martin hauled in an interception and delivered big hits.

"Offensively, defensively, he was a man out there," Hoover said. "I told him at halftime, I said, 'This is your game now, all right. And you're going to have to be a playmaker for us,' and he did that. He played exactly like we needed him to play for us to have the second half we did."

Colton Ruddick picked off two passes and set up fourth-quarter touchdowns with both. The first return covered 48 yards. He took the second interception 50 yards for an apparent TD, but a penalty nullified the score.

"Colton came in and did a really great job in the secondary for us," Hoover said.

The offensive line cleared the way for Martin and Destyn Dowd, who gained 67 yards on 13 carries.

"Destyn's dealing with a little bit of a knee injury right now," Hoover said. "I was really proud of him for gutting it out tonight. And he played really well."

More receivers continued to emerge in the passing game. Cross Dowd had three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Weston Gordon (37 yards), Sam Barton (30 yards) and Ruddick (26 yards) added one catch each.

Quarterback Daven Madrid led Monett (1-3, 1-1), running 11 times for 67 yards and throwing a TD pass. But three interceptions proved costly.

After Libby Cisneros was crowned homecoming queen during a pregame ceremony, the Mustangs ruled the early action. McDonald County jumped to a 10-0 advantage on Mora's 32-yard field goal and Cross Dowd's 5-yard TD grab.

The Cubs suddenly seized momentum with two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the second quarter for a 14-10 halftime lead.

"The first half, I felt like we were a little flat," Hoover said. "We just weren't coming off the ball like we quite needed to. Something clicked at halftime. The kids turned up the intensity a little bit. And we played a really good second half."

The second-half surge, fueled by Martin TD runs of 20, 6 and 16 yards, ensured a happy homecoming.

"They'll remember this," Hoover said of the seniors. "We told them that at halftime. You will remember this forever, your senior homecoming. Let's make it memorable."

And they did.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County running back Destyn Dowd gains yardage against Monett during last Friday's homecoming game at Mustang Stadium.