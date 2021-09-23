Courthouse News

Division I

State of Missouri:

Cole A. Williams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Levi A. Hedrick. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Michael A. Richey. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Marnie G. Gunnerson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Danielle L. Marshall vs. Ryan C. Marshall. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Abdirahman M. Ali. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Brandon L. Barnhart. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Darian A. Coffman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kristin M. Crow. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Christina I. Dybal. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $303.

Haley A. Hogue. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Sara E. Keymer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Calvin R. Kleinhampl. Failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Eric J. Ohlendorf. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $349.

Jon S. Walker. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Lacey Cheyanne Purvis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Christian Sullivan Triplett. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Carli Rae Threet. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

State of Missouri:

Raymond E. Taylor. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Meghan T. Thompson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nikolay P. Yakovlev. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew J. Cercea. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeffrey Napier. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher E. Hamilton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Levi A. Hedrick. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Johnathan R. Willbourn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cash Anthony Smith. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Harold G. Farris. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Felix Rodriguez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Amadiyah Mayltnn Hames. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Jesse E. Dunn. Theft/stealing.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Juanetta A. Barnhardt. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Vanessa Hassell. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Debbi Hughes. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Justin Jones. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Lois Ortiz. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Heath J. Riley et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Cody J. Taylor. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sharon Williamson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Abdirahman M. Ali. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Smantie L. Austin. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Davie Joe Birchfield. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Matthew J. Bowers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Ariana Cardona. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Terrin William Clemons. Sexual abuse. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Darian A. Coffman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

James D. Crigger. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Bana L. Flattum-Riemers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Jeffery D. Gardner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Tiquisha R. Garlington. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Christian A. Gomez Lopez. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Pamela J. Hill. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Hayden M. Hydorn. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Donald Kevin Johnson. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Calvin R. Kleinhampl. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Stacy R. Knauss. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Stephen C. McCasland. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jeffery K. Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Amber Montes Medel. Driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $450.

Daniel Moody. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $73.50.

Felonies:

George Bishop. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Brandon L. Marney. Assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.