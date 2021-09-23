Council Approves Motor Purchases For Wastewater Plant

ANDERSON -- Thunderstorms on Monday night led to a long Tuesday for Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker when the aerator blower motor at the wastewater plant was struck by lightning. During the regular council meeting Tuesday night, he asked Anderson's board of aldermen to consider the purchase of an additional motor, explaining that the emergency backup motor is barely functioning, as well. Shoemaker provided quotes for a new aerator blower motor and a rebuilt blower motor.

Mayor Rusty Wilson pointed out that a failing wastewater plant could result in fines far greater than the equipment costs. He also noted that the city received the first deposit from American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $193,613.26.

The council voted to purchase two new blower motors at a cost of $48,900 each.

Jeff Ceperley with Anderson Engineering updated the council on a few ongoing projects, specifically the paving project throughout town and the Clean Water Engineering Report.

Ceperley provided the council with a bid on asphalt from Hutchens Construction Co. He said that bids were sought from five companies, but most are booked until the end of the year and refused to bid. Hutchens is also scheduled months out but agreed to price-lock its bid of $106,260.85 until spring.

The council agreed to table the topic until their budget meeting on Thursday.

Ceperley explained that, in order to submit an application for grant assistance using the Clean Water Engineering Report, the city would need to approve a resolution allowing Mayor Wilson to sign and authorize the application.

The council approved Resolution No. 09212021.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that he has implemented the new schedule and seen benefits so far. He announced that the Chevrolet Tahoe, approved for purchase at the beginning of the year, is now built and ready to be picked up. After researching the trade-in value for the former vehicle, Abbott listed it for sale at the dealership where it was purchased.

Abbott said new dash cams with built-in GPS are in the patrol vehicles. He asked that the GPS equipment previously installed be returned to save money. The council voted to return the equipment to Verizon.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that the department responded to 57 calls for service in August. He noted that fire hydrant pump tests are scheduled to be completed before the calendar year is complete.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed to move forward with securing playground equipment for the ball fields through a Health Department grant;

• Waived a permit building fee for the Jefferson Street Church of Christ;

• Heard from Shawn Killion of Ozark LED about updated lighting at City Hall and the ball fields;

• Scheduled the City-Wide Yard Sale for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9;

• Approved the purchase of a pallet of electronic-read water meters;

• Paid bills in the amount of $68,359.09.