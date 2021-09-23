Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 24. The kitchen will be serving pulled pork. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Timberland County Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Senior Center Music And Potluck

The McDonald County Senior Center at Noel will host music and a potluck at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. There will be country and gospel music entertainment.

Free Bean Feed

Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church will host a free bean feed with all the fixings starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. At 7 p.m., the singing group Day 4 will provide a free concert. Everyone is welcome to attend the events. Bethlehem is located at 20630 E. State Highway 76, in Rocky Comfort (two miles east of Longview on Highway 76). For more information, call Pastor Melvin "Hap" Anders at 417-592-2967.

Lunch on the Square

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Pineville Square. The menu will be chicken noodle soup or ham and beans, cornbread, with homemade desserts and ice tea.

Annie's Project

Are you a woman involved in agriculture? Would you like to learn how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry? Join University of Missouri Extension's virtual Annie's Project course. Annie's Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.

Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.

The course will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 7 through Nov. 11. Register by Monday, Oct. 4 to secure a spot. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals.

To register for the Thursday sessions, visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1629912466.

For more information, contact Karisha Devlin at [email protected] or Wesley Tucker at [email protected]

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. No tryouts or experience are needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.