Board Discusses Building Inspector

GOODMAN -- The Goodman Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, discussed finding a building inspector for the city.

City Clerk Georgia Holtz said she had contacted city clerks in the southwest Missouri area to ask them who their building inspectors are, and the only available one she could find was a man in Neosho who said he is certified in building inspection and electrical and would be available on-call for $35 per inspection.

Alderman Clay Sexson said the city would need to change its existing ordinance stating that building inspections are $25 each and update that to $35 each.

Holtz said the city does not have an ordinance establishing what international building code the city uses for inspections. She said it would not hurt to add that. She said if the city is going to have a building inspector, it needs codes for him to go by.

Also Tuesday, the board voted to average a water bill for Goodman Full Gospel Church. The church had a leak and it is fixed now, according to Mayor JR Fisher.

Alderman Paula Brodie said the city has averaged a water bill for the church before and asked if the city had changed the number of times it would do so for a customer. The board discussed whether the ordinance said only once ever or once a year.

Fisher said he thought it would be more compassionate to decide on a case-by-case basis, especially for a church.

The board approved averaging the water bill.

Fisher also told the board that the city needed a new $1,800 water meter reading wand, as the old one has a hole in it and there is "no Plan B."

The board approved the purchase.

Police Chief Adam Miller told the board that, as the department has been getting Ford Explorers, all the patrol officers prefer to drive those rather than the department's pickup truck, because the Explorers are pursuit vehicles and the pickup is not as maneuverable. He looked into what he could get for the pickup. He reported the department purchased it for $19,000 and got 80,000 miles out of it and could sell it for $15,000.

Holtz said she would check with the city's attorney on whether, because the pickup was purchased with public funds, an auction would be required.

In other business, the board approved bills in the amount of $23,748 and transfers in the amount of $20,847.