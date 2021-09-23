Around the Corral

Golf

Kyla Moore shot a 97 to take eighth overall as the McDonald County girls finished sixth as a team with a 441 total in the Carthage Tournament on Monday.

"Kyla was solid Monday!" Lady Mustangs coach Brent Jordan said in an email. "... Her consistency carried her throughout the day."

Fayth Ogden added a 110, and Lundyn Trudeau (116) and Jolie Stipp (118) rounded out McDonald County's top four.

The Lady Mustangs were seventh in team standings with a 455 at the Joplin Invitational on Sept. 15.

Stipp led the way with a 106 to finish 15th overall. Ogden was 16th after carding a 107. Moore had a 117, and Kelsie Lilly added a 125.

Carthage won both tournaments.

Cross Country

Six McDonald County runners earned medalist honors at the Monett Meet last Thursday.

"Great effort at Monett. This is the toughest course we run all year by far," coach Ashleigh McFarland said. "This is a meet where we work on mental toughness moreso than focusing on our times."

In the varsity girls 3.1-mile competition, Kenzie Horton (27:02) finished 16th, and Madison Burton (27:49) was 22nd. Both medaled.

Mustang medalists in the 3.1-mile event were Hunter Leach (20:49) in 15th and Zeth Drake (21:39) in 22nd.

In the junior varsity boys 2.2-mile results, Caleb Garvin (18:17) was 14th and a medalist.

In the girls 2.2-mile event, Ana Clarkson (22:03) was fifth and medaled.

Softball

McDonald County (10-2) continued to roll.

The Lady Mustangs edged host Nixa 7-5 on Monday as Nevaeh Dodson hit a three-run homer, Reagan Myrick had a two-run round-tripper and Mariana Salas added a solo shot.

McDonald County routed Cassville 12-1 last Thursday.

Volleyball

The Lady Mustangs fell to visiting Neosho 3-0 (14-25, 15-25, 17-25) on Monday.

Megan Elwood had six kills for McDonald County. Abby Wiseman led with 17 assists, and Kirklyn Kasischke had 23 digs.

The Lady Mustangs dropped a three-set decision to Carl Junction last Thursday.

Soccer

McDonald County rolled past Columbus, Kan., 5-0 last Thursday.

Esteban Martinez, Cesar Diaz, Jacob Zuniga, Bryan Montero and Rhett Keaton scored goals for the Mustangs.

Tomas De La Cruz got the shutout in goal.