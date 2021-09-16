Tyson Foods Presents $10,000 Grant to MCHS JAG Program

ANDERSON -- Tyson Foods presented the Jobs for America's Graduates program at McDonald County High School a grant for $10,000 on Sept. 8. The grant can be used to fulfill any need within the JAG program.

Sara Reynolds, JAG instructor at MCHS, said the grant will help in sustaining the class, offering her pay as she teaches the class, and meeting student needs.

"We can use that money to help fulfill some student needs," Reynolds said. "If they need attire to go to a job interview, or if they maybe need some extra training, like if they need to take a test to be a certified refrigeration tech, you know, we can use some of that money towards that."

Reynolds said the grant shows Tyson Food's support of the JAG program, and the prioritization of the business partnering with the high school.

"I think that it shows that they really support what we're doing here," Reynolds said. "They do understand that we're the main source of their employees, and we're the main creator of the skills that they need in their facilities. So, it just shows that they're willing to invest in the community and invest in their team members as they try to build their business."

Jack Kelley, Tyson Foods plant manager, said the grant was voted on by the Tyson Foods Community Grant Committee. Kelley said Tyson Foods offered a grant to the JAG program as he, and the committee, believes the grant will continue to serve the community.

"We recognize that the school, and this program, serve the community that we operate in," Kelley said. "Lots of our team members, and their families, and their kids, go to school here. And we wanted to be able to help a program that provided post-secondary opportunities outside of the traditional college or university route."

Kelley said a goal Tyson Foods has in offering this grant is to help as many students as possible be ready for the workforce following graduation.

Kelley said Tyson Foods prioritizes partnering with McDonald County High School, as many employees at Tyson call MCHS home. Although this is the first grant the JAG program has received from Tyson Foods, the business has offered various grants to the school for other programs.

"For us, it makes sense, because it would make the biggest impact in an area we live and work in," Kelley said.