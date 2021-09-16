The Outlaw Ridge Grand Opening Celebration Held In Pineville

PINEVILLE -- The Outlaw Ridge, sporting clay and shooting range on Jesse James Road, had its grand opening event on Sept. 11. At the event, The Outlaw Ridge offered a free lunch, a DJ, drawings and raffles, tours of the ridge, merchandise for sale, and a single-elimination shootout tournament with prizes for first and second place.

CJ Malone, co-owner of The Outlaw Ridge, said one of the goals of the event was to offer a fun Saturday for community members.

"You know, I just hope they come out and enjoy the environment here and we'll have a lot of friends that come out and new people just wanting to see what's going on at Outlaw Ridge," Malone said.

Malone said, in addition to community members having a good time, he hoped the event would offer more exposure for the new small business. Malone said he wanted to encourage community members to get involved in all that The Outlaw Ridge had to offer, including the single-elimination shooting tournament offered on Saturday. The winner of the tournament, Jake Milleson, received a new shotgun, with the runner-up receiving a gold membership card to The Outlaw Ridge.

At the event, Malone offered a moment of silence for those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attack. Malone said he intentionally scheduled his event on 9/11 to bring the community together for a time of remembrance, but also to uplift community members during a time filled with grief.

Donise Malone, co-owner of The Outlaw Ridge, said she hoped the event opened more doors for small businesses like hers in McDonald County.

"We're just hoping, for our small community, that it opens more doors and brings in more people," Donise said. "It adds another small business to the area."

Donise said, in addition to the raffles, prizes, and lunch offered at the event, event attendees could also shop in The Outlaw Ridge lobby, where merchandise such as tumblers and tee shirts are available for sale.

Brittany Sweeten, owner of Earthline LLC, worked with her company to make tee shirts for The Outlaw Ridge. Sweeten, who attended the event with her family, said she prioritizes working with other small businesses like her own.

"Since we've switched over from a customer base to business-to-business, it's more personable for us to work with businesses," Sweeten said. "To be able to help them brand their own business."

Sweeten said she enjoyed creating goods for The Outlaw Ridge and enjoyed aiding a small business in McDonald County.

Malone, who thanked the crowd for attending, also offered words of encouragement for those who may be novice shooters, encouraging their participation with the business.

"If you shoot and you miss, so what? That clay will live to fly another day," Malone said, laughing.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS DJ Bo, known as "the voice of Walmart", played music during the event, surrounding shooters and spectators alike.