RELIGION: Do Not Grudge Others Or The Sin Is On You

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we were greeted by Doug Cory, who opened our service with prayer. Special prayers were requested for Don Chaney, Finley Holly, Pricilla, Dwayne Womack and prayers for much-needed rain. Brother Mark thanked Raye Deen, Levi and Tiffany for their acts of kindness.

The business meeting will be held Sept. 26th at 7 p.m.

It was a nice evening Sunday at Blankenship Park in SWC as Legacy Five brought us wonderful praise music.

Janey Chaney shared a devotional about always being honest and read Proverbs 21:6 and 18:21, "Getting treasures by a lying tongue is the fleeting fantasy of those who seek death. Death and life are the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit."

"Joy of Adversity" was the adult Sunday school lesson taught by Terry Lett. The class studied Philippians 1:12-26 and the lesson reminded us that "believers can face adversity in the joy of knowing the gospel is spread and that it is the duty of every child of God to seek constantly to win the lost to Christ by verbal witness undergirded by a Christian lifestyle, and by other methods in harmony with the gospel of Christ."

Congregational hymns of praise included "Redeemed" and "Heavenly Sunlight," led by Karen Gardner and Susan Cory. Tyrel Lett asked God to bless the offering, and he and Rick Lett served as ushers.

Our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall, began God's message by reading Leviticus 19:17-18, "You shall not hate your brother in your heart. You shall surely rebuke your neighbor, and not bear sin because of him. You shall not take vengeance nor bear any grudge against the children of our people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself; I am the Lord." Brother Mark told us, "Don't be hating on your brother. If they sin against you, do not grudge or the sin is on you. But you can and should rebuke them, but no vengeance or grudge."

As an example, Brother Mark told us that "you should love your kids, but that doesn't keep you from disciplining them. "But you still love them. You correct them, but also pray for them. Do not begrudge people because that bitterness will eat you up and destroy your peace as a Christian." He told us that the New Testament addresses it in Romans 12:16-21 and says, "Be of the same mind toward one another. Do not set your mind on high things, but associate with the humble. Do not be wise in your own opinion. Repay no one evil for evil. Have regard for good things in the sight of all men. If it is possible, as much depends on you, leave peaceably with all men. Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, 'Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,' says the Lord. Therefore 'If your enemy is hungry, feed him, if he is thirsty, give him a drink for in so doing you will heap coals of fire on his head.'".

After reading the passage, Brother Mark told us that the world is full of evil. The end goal should be to overcome evil with good. He made three points. First, he told us, "Be careful of misunderstandings. Some people will listen to others talk to just hear something to take offense to." Second, Brother Mark told us, "Treat everyone the same regardless of how they look, act or live." And, third, "Keep in mind that it is barely possible that you could be wrong."

As Brother Mark referred back to the scripture, he told us that spite can infect us like a disease. "Some work harder for spite than money. Some can't get enough spite. The more they get, the more unhappy they are. Christians are to be more like Jesus. Don't be down on your brother or your neighbor. That's what the devil wants. Who does the burden of peace fall on? Us. The fact is that there are some that you are just not going to have peace with. As a Christian, be sure that you are not the fault that the peace breaks down. Sometimes it is not possible to keep peace, but did you do all you could to keep the peace?"

In closing, Brother Mark told us that God is very patient but that doesn't go on forever. "There will be a time when judging and passing sentence on others is playing God. It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of God. As hard as it is for God to put up with us, it is easier for us to put up with people even though people can be hard to put up with. If God can put up with us, that can make it easier for us to put up with others. Remember that 'as much as depends on you hold up your part'. How much of that is dependent on you? Pray about it."

Our hymn of invitation was "Lord, I'm Coming Home." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

Please join us for Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.