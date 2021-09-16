Pineville Discusses 2020 Audited Financial Statements at Meeting

PINEVILLE -- Pineville City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, discussed 2020 audited financial statements and upcoming meetings.

Under old business, the council discussed the water line extension on Big Sugar Creek Road. The extension, for which engineers have a complete plan, is ready to begin.

The council tabled further discussion on the council technology update because Mayor Gregg Sweeten is spearheading the project and Sweeten was absent from the meeting.

Under new business, the council heard a presentation from Nancy Green in regard to the 2020 audited financial statements. Green explained the larger adjustments listed and the reason for the adjustments, she noted that the audit contained nine material adjustments. Green said the city saw a change in net loss, with an improvement made from the city's stance last year. The city's net loss includes non-cash items such as depreciation, leaving Green to note the city's solid financial standing and well-kept financial report.

Upcoming meetings and cancellations are as follows:

No second council meeting for the month of September (Sept. 28). There will be a public recreational center meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20; starting in October the usual council meeting will be scheduled and a budget meeting is set to take place at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4.

The council approved payment of bills in the amount of $126,006.82