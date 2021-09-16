McDonald County Press Obituaries For Sept. 16, 2021

Ronnie Eugene Buchite

Oct. 28, 1950

Sept. 13, 2021

Ronnie Eugene Buchite, 70, of Jay, Okla., died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the comfort of his home after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 28, 1950, in Crosby, Minn., the youngest of ten children born to Hugh and Lillian (Chenevert) Buchite. He was raised and attended schools in Fifty Lakes and Pine River, Minn. On April 8, 1968, he was united in marriage to Ena Wales and together they shared the last 53 years. They moved their family to the three-state area in 1979. He was a cattle farmer and butcher. He owned and operated Southwest City Meat Processing for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Hugh, Alfred, Morrie and Wink Buchite.

Survivors include his wife, Ena Buchite of the home; two sons, Robert Buchite (Suzy) of Decatur, Ark., and Gene Buchite (Cindy) of Pineville, Mo.; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Harvey Buchite (Arlene) of San Benito, Texas, Allan Buchite (Carol) of Fifty Lakes, Minn., Michael Buchite of Whiting, Iowa, and Neal Buchite of Nisswa, Minn.; a sister, Ardith Buchite-Trutwin (Bennie) of Fifty Lakes; and two sisters-in-law, Karen and Jan Buchite.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be sent to either, Good Shepherd Hospice in Grove, Okla., Gideon Bible Ministry, or cancer research.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Bobby Elden Gibbs

Feb. 6, 1934

Sept. 12, 2021

Bobby "Bob" Elden Gibbs, 87, of Jane, Mo., died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1934, in Akron, Colo., to Harley and Elnora (Pickett) Gibbs. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Berlin, Germany. He married Anna Laura Allen on Oct. 10, 1959, in Westville, Okla., and, to this union, four children were born. He was a farmer, logger and an all-around handyman. He was the president of the Farm Echoes Tractor Club which he founded. He was a member of the Faith Chapel Assembly of God Church in Anderson, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Joanna Gibbs; a son, Zeke Gibbs; and three brothers, Harley "Bud" Gibbs, Doyle Gibbs and Dorval Gibbs.

Survivors include his wife, Anna Gibbs of the home; two sons, Jon Gibbs and Jeff Gibbs (Tammy), both of Jane, Mo.; three brothers, Bill Gibbs (Freda), Dorlen Gibbs (Lois) and Dale Gibbs (Nancy); seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Brush Creek Cemetery in Jane, Mo. Pastor Derald Compton will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Gideons International or Teen Challenge in Neosho, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Alta Jean Russell

Nov. 16, 1942

Sept. 13, 2021

Alta Jean Russell, 78, of Jane, Mo., died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the comfort of her home, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born Nov. 16, 1942, in Borger, Texas, to Gene and Margaret Stowers. She was raised in Borger and was a 1961 graduate of Borger High School. On June 1, 1961, she was united in marriage to Leon Russell, and to this union, a daughter was born. They resided in Texas until moving to Jane in 1966. For several years, she was employed by International Tours as a travel professional. After retiring, she worked for the McDonald County Health Department. She enjoyed traveling the United States, as well as many overseas ventures. She and Leon loved spending their winters in Arizona, where they spent their days trail riding. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Jerry Stowers and Anita Ausbrooks.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Leon Russell, of the home; a daughter, Mary Sharp (Curtis) of Bentonville, Ark.; and two grandchildren, Taylor Sharp of Houston, Texas, and Tyler Sharp of Bentonville.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane, with Pastors Jamey Cope and Hank Gorman officiating. Burial will follow at the Jane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are being directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation, c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Alta Russell