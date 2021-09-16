Sign in
Lanagan Water Treatment Plant Complete

by Rachel Dickerson | September 16, 2021 at 7:57 a.m.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lanagan Mayor Pro Tem Teresa Ezell, left, and Lanagan Mayor Stan Haywood are pictured in front of the radionuclide tanks at the new water treatment plant.

LANAGAN -- A water treatment plant project that has been ongoing for several years at Lanagan has recently been completed.

Mayor Stan Haywood said the project has been in the works since 2013, and construction began in April 2020.

"I am glad it's over with. It's been a challenge from the start. It's been a long time coming. We've worked on this for several years," he said.

According to a news release, "the project includes rehabilitation of (two) wells and well houses, the replacement of hydrants, valves and meters, a new 75,000-gallon storage tank and the addition of a water remediation technology treatment system. This technology will treat the naturally occurring radionuclides in the community's groundwater. The total project cost is $1,333,000."

Haywood said the city received two state grants, plus a federal grant. In 2009, voters approved a $100,000 bond issue that will pay for the city's portion of the project. According to the release, the funding for the project consists of a $99,850 state Small Borrower Loan, a $733,150 federal Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities Drinking Water Grant and a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Radionuclides are types of atoms that are radioactive. The plant filters radionuclides from both the city's wells into two large tanks that have to be replaced every seven to 10 years, Haywood said. The city council has enacted an ordinance and set aside funding for having the tanks replaced, he said.

The plant is completely self-sufficient and has a 125-kilowatt backup generator, Haywood said. Now the town will always have water even during events such as snowstorms, he said.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lanagan Mayor Stan Haywood indicates where pressures on the filtration vessel are measured by gauges at the new water treatment plant.
