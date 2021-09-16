Jane Days Returns After Year Off

Local organizers are finalizing details for what they hope will be fun-filled for the long-awaited event.

Last year's Jane Days was cancelled due to health concerns, said Jane Days chairwoman Gayla Baker. The Jane Preservation Society hosts the event each year.

This year, the Society worked with the Health Department in preparation of the annual event. The tradition is a major local event that organizers held in years past and that the Society revived four years ago.

This year, Jane Days will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, and feature a free pancake breakfast at the White Rock Fire Department, vendor booths, a parade, a children's pageant, a car show, music, contests and more.

Several people have mentioned missing the cancelled event last year, hoping that the family-friendly activity would take place again this year, Baker said.

"People are ready to get out and visit," she said.

A favorite, the parade, will begin at 10:30 that morning. Anyone who wants to participate by hosting a float or riding a horse, is welcome to join in, Baker said.

Anyone who wants to participate in the pageant or contests may register that day. No one is required to wear period costumes, but anyone competing in the Mrs. Jane Prairie category is required to, she said. Those who dress in period costume always seem to fare better, she added.

New this year is a ham and bean dinner, which Baker said will be easier to prepare than the usual fried chicken dinner.

Chili dogs and hot dogs also will be sold.

Masks will not be required but those attending will have the opportunity to wear a mask and socially distance. Several hand sanitizer stations will be set up.

Those who plan to attend should bring their lawn chairs – and expect to have a good time.

"We would love to have the community join us."

For information, call Baker at (417) 592-7918.