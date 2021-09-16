High Hopes For Homecoming

McDonald County is back home and in need of a bounce-back victory.

The Mustangs' fast start came to a halt last week at Lamar as the Tigers pulled away for a 31-7 win in a Big 8 West matchup.

"I learned a lot, and I know our players learned a lot," coach Kellen Hoover said after McDonald County dropped to 2-1 overall, 0-1 in the West.

The Mustangs moved the ball well but let key early scoring opportunities slip away. Lamar (3-0) took advantage and extended its winning streak to 13. Now it's time to correct errors and move forward.

McDonald County plays host to Monett for homecoming Friday at Mustang Stadium. The queen's coronation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with kickoff set for 7 p.m. There's a festive feel around campus, and the Mustangs want to give students and fans even more reason to celebrate. While appreciating all the support his team receives during the week of fun and school spirit, Hoover expects his players to be focused on the Cubs.

"After coming off of [the loss], I think they really understand what this week is about," Hoover said. "Our kids know it's about the game on Friday."

Monett is 1-2 after topping East Newton 14-0. The Cubs depend on running back/safety Ethan Umfleet, a 5-11, 185-pound senior, who scored both touchdowns.

"They want to get him the ball," Hoover said. "He's their playmaker. He's the engine that makes them go on offense."

Aside from Umfleet, the Cubs feature "five wide receivers that can catch the ball," Hoover said.

Hulking senior Harrison Merriman leads the Monett line on both sides. The offensive guard/defensive tackle is listed at 6-4 and 280 pounds.

"He's big, strong and athletic," Hoover said. "We'll have to definitely account for him in our blocking schemes."

The Cubs' aggressive defense aims to make the pressure unbearable for McDonald County.

"Their scheme causes them to play very fast," Hoover said. "Their box attacks. We've got to be ready to go. I know that they're going to be coached up. It's going to be a tough one."

McDonald County's passing attack perked up in the past two outings. Quarterback Cole Martin and his receivers might find one-on-one situations in which they can exploit Monett's hard-charging defenders. Delays and draws in the running game could also find success.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Fans filled Mustang Stadium for the opener against Aurora, a 33-22 McDonald County win. The Mustangs have been on the road for two weeks, and the home folks will welcome them back Friday for homecoming.