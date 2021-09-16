Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Jani Yanice Moreno. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cody Gaylien Parsons. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Sara E. Keymer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Darian A. Coffman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Paul E. Moreno. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Wendy Star Eggers. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Lesley Salas. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

William Dennis Lincoln. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brandon L. Barnhardt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Johnnie Wayne Martin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Roger A. Bower. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Vincent D. Petersen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Gene E. Melton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Phillip James Douglas Wilcox. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Tashawn Ray Williams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kristin M. Crow. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Albernequa C. Walker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jenny Marie Teague. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Lydia A. Bieschke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Daniel K. Helton. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Cameron D. Hay. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Kelly M. Legrand vs. Raymond G. Legrand. Judgment of dissolution.

Rolando Sanchez Jr. vs. Veronica Guerra Sanchez. Judgment of dissolution.

Michael J. Nix vs. Heidi L. Nix. Judgment of dissolution.

Brandi N. Montgomery vs. Matthew E. Montgomery. Judgment of dissolution.

William J. Lewis vs. Joann L. Lewis. Judgment of dissolution.

Christopher D. Creekmore vs. Kayla Creekmore. Judgment of dissolution.

Victoria M. Robertson vs. Orval T. Robertson. Judgment of dissolution.

Whitney D. Jennings vs. Joshua M. Jennings. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Lydia A. Bieschke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Logan B. Cully. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Christopher W. Kohler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Ike Orlando. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Cody Gaylien Parsons. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Opal A. Powers. Failed to equip motor vehicle with horn/maintain horn in good working order. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

U.S. Bank vs. Scott Mitchell. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Alvin Hawkins. Suit on account.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Heath J. Riley et al. Rent and possession.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. JJ Gillming. Suit on account.

David Yoder vs. Steve Stewart et al. Unlawful detainer.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Dustin Schooley. Suit on account.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Tylor L. Adams et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Samuel L. Gothard. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Mahad M. Youssouf. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob Posey. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Eric S. Munoz-Perez. Non-support.

Cash A. Smith. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Lisa Marie Greene. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Timothy Dean Sharp. Trespassing.

Darian A. Coffman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeffery K. Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Eleanor Pinlac Meredith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William D. Cook. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Maria E. Carranza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dorian L. Briggs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Abbe N. Kilgore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Isaac L. Daugherty. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Liberty Kae Kristeen MaCauley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jordan L. Tipton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robinson A. Vargas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Johnnie Wayne Martin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicholas James Bresnehen. Driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Martin Ruiz. Driving while revoked/suspended and failed to register a commercial-property-carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight.

Charles Thomas Holman. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Daniel K. Helton. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jorden D. Simpson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Phillip Randal Gregory. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Jenny Marie Teague. Driving while revoked/suspended and stopped/slowed speed/turned from direct course/moved vehicle right/left when unsafe.

Harold R. Arnold. Violation of child protection order.

Albernequa C. Walker. Exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended.

Philllip Randal Gregory. Failed to equip motor carrier vehicle with/maintain required brake system.

Andres A. Rivera. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Corey L. Morgan. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless manner -- involving an accident.

Felonies:

Dakota R.L. Smith. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Tomico S. Mims. Failure to appear.

Dregon W. Charlton. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Dregon W. Charlton. Tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital vs. Jennifer J. Bennett. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Dorothy Blackwell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jovanny A. Bonilla. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Tina Cantrell. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Jeff Cargile. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

UHG I, LLC vs. Karen Dake. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

U.S. Bank vs. Erika Debusk et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Oliphant Financial, LLC vs. Dorothea Dickson. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Toni Fischer. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Maggie Flood. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Martha E. Hernandez-Parra. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Thomas D. Hottinger et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael E. Jantz. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Misty D. Ambrose. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Valerie Kinser. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Jacob E. Long. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Michael Looney. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. William Ross. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Robert Sherman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Douglas Kerns vs. Simmons Foods, Inc. Personal injury -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Cody J. Taylor. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance, Corp. vs. Brian Woodworth. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jody L. Bullard. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Maria E. Carranza. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Jose R. Castillo Chicas. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Casey L. Chenoweth. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Christopher D. Creger. Gross weight exceeded 80,000 pounds. Guilty plea. Fine of $870.50.

Lauren E. Donnelly. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

James R. Hoglen. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $46.50.

Jesus Ramos Llamera. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Dakota C. Stanford. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $189.50.

Felonies:

Michael B. Ewing. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Ofelia Marquez. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Matthew A. Middleton. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.