Senior Center Music And Potluck

The McDonald County Senior Center at Noel will have music and a potluck at 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be country and gospel music.

American Legion Benefit Dinner

At the August meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 392, it was voted on to discontinue the "Third Friday Benefit Dinners." The Legion thanks its dedicated guests that came each month to support the Veterans. If possible, the dinners may resume at a future date.

Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a "Dinner and Dance," with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 17. The kitchen will be serving Country Chicken. The Dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. The public is invited to come to Stella for a country good time. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Bunker Hill Quilt Club

The Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting "Quilt Show & More" at the Pineville Community Center, located at 602 Jesse James Road in Pineville. The show begins 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, with door prizes, a silent auction, and raffle tickets for a quilt. The club will be serving chicken salad sandwiches, egg salad, or ham salad sandwiches and homemade desserts. There will be a country store and quilt shop vendors.

Free Bean Feed

Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church will host a free bean feed with all the "fixings" starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. At 7 p.m., the singing group Day 4 will host a free concert. Everyone is welcome to come and share the food and hear some great singing. Bethlehem is located at 20630 E. State Highway 76, in Rocky Comfort (two miles east of Longview on Highway 76). For more information, call Pastor Melvin "Hap" Anders at 417-592-2967.

Lunch on the Square

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Pineville Square. The menu will be chicken noodle soup or ham and beans, cornbread, with homemade desserts and ice tea.

Annie's Project

Are you a woman involved in agriculture? Would you like to learn how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry? Join University of Missouri Extension's virtual Annie's Project course. Annie's Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.

Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.

The course will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 7 through Nov. 11. Register by Monday, Oct. 4 to secure your spot. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals.

To register for the Thursday sessions, visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1629912466.

For questions or more information, contact Karisha Devlin at [email protected] or Wesley Tucker at [email protected]

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. No tryouts or experience are needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.