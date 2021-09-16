This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 22

Lord Travis James Duncan, 41, Goodman, assault

Aug. 23

Thomas Michael Amendolara, 64, Miami, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and defective equipment

Aug. 24

Ricky Leon Crisp, 46, Garfield, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Shelton Gene Smith, 22, Seligman, DWI -- alcohol and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- serious physical injury

Aug. 25

Michael Ralph Gasche, 43, Rocky Comfort, DWI -- alcohol, truck/car/motorcycle under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Mary Elaine Lester, 38, Anderson, probation violation

Crystal Gaye Scott, 45, Gravette, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Floyd Wayne Smith, 20, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Aug. 26

Catherine Leeann Daugherty, 33, Stella, domestic assault

Alice Marie Woolard, 34, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Aug. 27

Billie Burgoon, 47, Carthage, Mo., failure to register motor vehicle

Tre Athony Hensley, 23, Southwest City, out-of-state fugitive, tampering -- unlawfully deface/destroy/alter/sell motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Robert Tyson Hice, 23, Neosho, assault -- special victim and child molestation

Pete McCotry Jr., 36, no address given, violation of order of protection for adult, domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method

Jason Mark Williams, 41, Neosho, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and peace disturbance -- excessive noise

Victor Haden Williams, 18, Goodman, trespassing and assault

Aug. 28

Lori Ann Moura, 32, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid