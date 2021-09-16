Around the Corral

Softball

Jacie Frencken belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning to highlight McDonald County's 8-0 home victory over Seneca on Tuesday.

Pitcher Madeline McCall improved to 8-1, matching the Lady Mustangs' record as a team.

On Monday, McCall struck out 16, and Reagan Myrick hit a homer, a triple and drove in three runs as visiting McDonald County defeated Neosho 7-3. McCall allowed one earned run and three hits in seven innings.

Against Neosho, Nevaeh Dodson added two hits and scored three runs. Myrick and McCall finished with two hits each. Frencken had a hit and an RBI. Katelynn Townsend had a hit, and Adasyn Leach and Natalie Gillming scored one run each.

Myrick's two-run homer gave the Lady Mustangs a fast start in the first inning.

Last week, McDonald County shut out Aurora 10-0 in five innings and edged Willard 3-1.

Soccer

Richard Gasca scored McDonald County's goal in a 5-1 loss to Monett on Senior Night on Tuesday at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County fell to 1-4-1.

Monett won 3-2 in junior varsity action.

On Thursday, Carl Junction defeated the varsity Mustangs 4-2 on penalty kicks after the match ended with a 0-0 score.

Volleyball

The Lady Mustangs fell to Ozark 3-0 (10-25, 9-25, 15-25) on Monday.

Megan Elwood had four kills, Abby Wiseman added 14 assists and Kirklyn Kasischke had 13 digs for McDonald County.

Last Thursday, the Lady Mustangs defeated Lockwood 3-2 (25-23, 15-25, 23-25, 26-24, 17-15) on the road. Savannah Leib finished with 10 kills. Wiseman had 24 assists and three aces. Kasischke had 40 digs.

Golf

Jolie Stipp led the way with a 99 as the Lady Mustangs posted a team score of 430 at the Marshfield Tournament last Thursday.

Rolla won with a total of 322.

Kyla Moore (102), Fayth Ogden (104) and Kelsie Lilly (125) rounded out McDonald County's top four.

Cross Country

The Lady Mustangs finished fifth, and the Mustangs took sixth at the Seneca Meet last Thursday.

The top three finishers for the McDonald County girls were Clara Horton (25:24.90) in 19th, Anna Belle Price (26:06.10) in 22nd and Madison Burton (26:45.60) in 28th.

The top three finishers for the McDonald County boys were Hunter Leach (20:54.90) in 32nd, Micheal Owens (20:56.60) in 33rd and Lane Pratt (21:00.20) in 35th.