2021 MCHS Homecoming Queen Candidates

Lundyn Trudeau
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Senior
Parents: Koti and Crystal Keen, Travis and Deonne Trudeau.
Favorite restaurant: LongHorn Steakhouse
Favorite movie: The Lion King
Favorite song: "Lady May"
Favorite place to hang out: 7Brew
Message to the Mustangs: "It's been an honor cheering you on the last four years, I'm very excited to continue doing so this year. Go Mustangs!"
Libby Cisneros
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Senior
Parents: Aaron and Amanda Finley
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Favorite movie: Flipped
Favorite song: "Praise You in the Storm"
Favorite place to hang out: Football field with all my friends
Message to the Mustangs: "Being your manager for the past six years, I've always had your back and will forever have you back. Go Mustangs! Get that win!"
Melanie Gillming
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Senior
Parents: Amanda and Scott Roberts.
Favorite restaurant: LongHorn Steakhouse
Favorite movie: Crazy Stupid Love
Favorite song: "Starting Over"
Favorite place to hang out: Anywhere as long as I'm with my people
Message to the Mustangs: "I have loved cheering you boys on the past four years and I'm so proud of all you have accomplished. You boys have made history and I'm happy I was around for it. Now go out there and have some fun!"
Emerson Ruddic
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Freshman
Parents: Josh and Jessica Merriman, Justin and Michelle Ruddick.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Favorite movie: The Bee Movie
Favorite song: "Party in the U.S.A"
Favorite place to hang out: My bedroom
Message to the Mustangs: "Play hard, play smart, and beat the cubs!"
Carlee Cooper
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Sophomore
Parents: Travis and Rebecca Cooper, Amanda Carey
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite movie: The Longest Ride
Favorite song: "Heading South"
Favorite place to hang out: The Softball Field
Message to the Mustangs: "Work hard, play hard, and beat those cubs!"
Zoe Thornton
Hometown: Noel
Class: Junior
Parents: Michael and Angela Thornton
Favorite restaurant: Lin's Garden
Favorite movie: Priceless
Favorite song: "Million Little Miracles"
Favorite place to hang out: At home with my family, my cats, and my dogs
Message to the Mustangs: "Way to go on a great start to your season. Keep up the good work using the gifts God has given you to do your best. Good luck tonight boys!"