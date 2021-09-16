2021 MCHS Homecoming Queen Candidates

Lundyn Trudeau

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Senior

Parents: Koti and Crystal Keen, Travis and Deonne Trudeau.

Favorite restaurant: LongHorn Steakhouse

Favorite movie: The Lion King

Favorite song: "Lady May"

Favorite place to hang out: 7Brew

Message to the Mustangs: "It's been an honor cheering you on the last four years, I'm very excited to continue doing so this year. Go Mustangs!"

Libby Cisneros

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Senior

Parents: Aaron and Amanda Finley

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

Favorite movie: Flipped

Favorite song: "Praise You in the Storm"

Favorite place to hang out: Football field with all my friends

Message to the Mustangs: "Being your manager for the past six years, I've always had your back and will forever have you back. Go Mustangs! Get that win!"

Melanie Gillming

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Senior

Parents: Amanda and Scott Roberts.

Favorite restaurant: LongHorn Steakhouse

Favorite movie: Crazy Stupid Love

Favorite song: "Starting Over"

Favorite place to hang out: Anywhere as long as I'm with my people

Message to the Mustangs: "I have loved cheering you boys on the past four years and I'm so proud of all you have accomplished. You boys have made history and I'm happy I was around for it. Now go out there and have some fun!"

Emerson Ruddic

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Freshman

Parents: Josh and Jessica Merriman, Justin and Michelle Ruddick.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Favorite movie: The Bee Movie

Favorite song: "Party in the U.S.A"

Favorite place to hang out: My bedroom

Message to the Mustangs: "Play hard, play smart, and beat the cubs!"

Carlee Cooper

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Sophomore

Parents: Travis and Rebecca Cooper, Amanda Carey

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite movie: The Longest Ride

Favorite song: "Heading South"

Favorite place to hang out: The Softball Field

Message to the Mustangs: "Work hard, play hard, and beat those cubs!"

Zoe Thornton

Hometown: Noel

Class: Junior

Parents: Michael and Angela Thornton

Favorite restaurant: Lin's Garden

Favorite movie: Priceless

Favorite song: "Million Little Miracles"

Favorite place to hang out: At home with my family, my cats, and my dogs

Message to the Mustangs: "Way to go on a great start to your season. Keep up the good work using the gifts God has given you to do your best. Good luck tonight boys!"

