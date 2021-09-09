Shadow Lake Night Club to Have Teen Night and Hallow-teen Party

PINEVILLE -- Shadow Lake, a dance and night club in Noel, will offer an event for teenagers 14-18 years old on Sept. 11. The event, which is the second of its kind this year, will take place at the night club from 7 to 11 p.m. and is $10 cash only for all attendees.

Robert Miller, Shadow Lake co-owner, said he and his wife took ownership of Shadow Lake on July 1. Miller said teen nights aren't unique to Shadow Lake, as previous owners have had highly successful teen nights with teenagers attending from various school districts. Miller said he would like to see Teen Night grow next season, as he describes the night as a safe place for teens to socialize.

"Teen Night is a safe place where teens can go out to listen to music and socialize with each other without the pressure of parents, teachers or others overseeing them," Miller said.

Miller said teen safety is prioritized at the upcoming Teen Night event as Shadow Lake relies upon a security team, as well as police officers and student resource officers visiting the venue to check on the teenagers. Miller said event attendees are checked at the door to guarantee they're within the 14-18 age range, assuring that no adults attend Teen Night events.

Megan Miller, co-owner of Shadow Lake, alongside her husband, said events like Teen Night are important for teenagers in the area.

"I feel like it's really important to have these events for teens in our area," Megan said. "There's not that much to do, and we want our teens to be excited about events and businesses in our local area. It helps them mingle with each other too and create relationships."

Megan said, at Teen Night events, Shadow Lake offers teens mocktails and snacks, and teens dance and listen to music with their friends. Megan noted that the upcoming teen night will take place on a Saturday rather than a Thursday like the earlier Teen Night event the club offered this year. Megan said she hopes to see teens from different schools and districts, hoping to expand the event out of only McDonald County High School.

"We're hoping to draw students from schools in all surrounding areas, not just Mac County," Megan said. "That's been one of the benefits of having teen nights over the years, having kids meet a bunch of different people and expand their social circle."

Dayson Fickle, 17, is a senior at McDonald County High School who has attended Teen Night at Shadow Lake. Fickle said he likes attending Teen Night because it's a fun environment and he gets to be around, and meet, different teenagers that are his age.

"I think teens should go to the Teen Night because it is a fun environment for, you know, younger people to experience and to be with people who are similar to their age and want to have a good time as well," Fickle said.

Fickle said some of the things he looks forward to at Teen Night include games, a DJ, dancing, and the ice cream shop located across the street. Fickle also said he enjoys the mocktails, making him feel like he's in a more mature environment with his friends.

"I love seeing my friends, I like dressing up for it, it's a whole experience," Fickle said. "You know, you go there, it's right on the water, open air, so there's lots of people you know and some you don't know. You know, you make new friends."

Miller said at the Hallow-teen party, which will take place Oct. 29, Shadow Lake will offer a costume contest, a DJ, and a haunted ride.

Fickle said he's looking forward to the Hallow-teen party as he's going to dress up for the costume contest with the hopes of coming in the best costume.

Additional upcoming events at Shadow Lake include the Harvest Fest Oct. 2, which the club will provide music for, a pancake breakfast as part of the poker run on Oct. 9, an adult Halloween party on Oct. 30, and a New Year's Party on New Year's Eve.