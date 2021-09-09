Annual Car Show, Family Fun Day Set Saturday

GOODMAN -- Eighteen-year-old Tyler Sprenkle's first public auction on Saturday will benefit his own community. Not a bad gig for an aspiring auctioneer who hopes to build his career.

The Goodman resident will lead the bids for several delectably delicious pies, including several non-food items as well. The auction is part of the Goodman Betterment Club's Second Annual Car Show and Family Fun Day on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The family-friendly event will kick off with the car show, beginning at 3 p.m., at the Goodman Ball Park.

The festival of sorts will bring Goodman neighbors together for some fun, according to Meghan Sprenkle, Goodman Betterment Club secretary.

"We started last year as a way to get people out," she said. "Everyone had been stuck inside with many area events being canceled. It went over really well and we had a lot of positive feedback," she said.

"We thought, 'Why not try to do this as an annual event?'"

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including a bull riding event, pie auction, cornhole tournament, raffles and more, she said.

Those who are interested in the cornhole tournament should visit the Goodman Betterment Club Facebook page for updates, she said.

In addition, several performers -- such as the Fabulous Backroad Drifters and Devin Hames -- will entertain with live music throughout the evening.

Lizzy G's and U Scream Ice Cream food trucks will be on-site.

The pie auction, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature 15 different desserts. Other auction items include two wooden banks that were created and donated by a Goodman neighbor. Tyler Sprenkle also will auction a Pioneer Woman basket loaded with goodies. The young auctioneer, of Sprenkle Auctioneer Service LLC, got his start by attending the World Wide College of Auctioneering in July.

His mom said he loves going to auctions and has worked in the sale barn in the past.

"He has always wanted to be an auctioneer since he was the age of 5," she said.

As a mom, is she nervous as her son takes on his first auction? "No, he is good at it," she said. "He has this!"