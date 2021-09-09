Returning Starters Show Big Improvement For Lady Mustangs Golfers

McDonald County finished 10th in the season-opening Springfield Catholic Tournament on Sept. 1.

But the bigger story is that the Lady Mustangs' three returning starters cut a combined 45 shots from their total in last year's event.

"Overall, the girls were excited about their finish," McDonald County coach Brent Jordan said. "I think they surpassed their own expectations. We talked a lot about areas of improvement. A stroke here and there can mean everything."

The Lady Mustangs' Jolie Stipp placed 25th overall with a 103, 10 shots better than in 2020. Kyla Moore (107) improved by 18 shots. Fayth Ogden (108) was 17 strokes better.

"I can't wait to see what improvements happen this year, not just with myself but my teammates as well," Stipp said.

Lundyn Trudeau, sidelined by injury last season, added a 113 to complete McDonald County's top four.

In her varsity debut, Kelsie Lilly shot 136.

Catholic won the tournament with a state-record 284, Jordan said.