McDonald County Press Obituaries For Sept. 9, 2021

Michael David McKinney

Feb. 5, 1970

Aug. 29, 2021

Michael David McKinney, 51, of Noel, Mo., died suddenly Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Feb. 5, 1970, in Kansas City, Mo., to Dwight and Linda (Burrous) McKinney. He was raised in Horton, Kan., and was a 1989 graduate of Horton High School. In 1996, he graduated from Climate Contractors Institute in Tulsa with a degree in HVAC and was last employed by Multi-Craft Contractors in Lowell, Ark. He resided several years in Northwest Arkansas before moving to Noel in 2017. He enjoyed his Harley, shooting guns and was patiently awaiting the arrival of his first granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight; and a daughter, Mykala McKinney.

He is survived by his wife, Gina McKinney, whom he married May 8, 2001; three sons, Dakota Bradford and Heather of Madison, Fla., William McKinney of San Diego, Calif., Johnathan McKinney and Marissa of Noel; his mother, Linda McKinney of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and a sister, Teva McKinney also of Colorado Springs.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Alvin Theodore Bennett Jr.

Nov. 15, 1944

Aug. 28, 2021

Alvin T. Bennett Jr., 76, of Bartlesville, Okla., died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, after an illness.

He was born Nov. 15, 1944, in Wichita, Kan., to Alvin T. and Alice (Clark) Bennett. He grew up in Wichita before serving his country in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. Dec. 30, 1967, he married Carolyn Jean (Drake) Bennett at Poynor Baptist Church, Southwest City, Mo. They moved to Noel, Mo., where they raised their two boys. Later in life, he was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, Ark. For a time, he was a member of the Noel Volunteer Fire Department. He moved to Bartlesville, Okla., after the 2010 death of his wife. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and mowing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Carolyn (April 12, 2010).

He is survived by two sons, Chris Bennett (Pamela) of Bartlesville, Cody Bennett (Heather) of Springdale, Ark.; five grandchildren; three brothers, Andy Bennett (Diane) of Rogers, Ark., Ray Bennett (Gwen) of Anderson, Mo., Jimmie Bennett of Xenia, Ohio; and a sister, Nancy Abercrombie (Tommy) of Noel.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., with Pastors John Hile and Gairy Osburn officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in the Southwest City Cemetery, Southwest City, Mo. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2010, at the funeral home.

In lieu of the flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer society or Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville, in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Rodney Ray Horn

Dec. 27, 1938

Aug. 28, 2021

Rodney Ray Horn died on Aug. 28, 2021.

He was born Dec. 27, 1938, to Raymond Horn and Mildred (Childs) Horn. He was an all-around athlete in his early years and played five professional sports: golf, tennis, baseball, basketball and bowling. He was offered an athletic scholarship which allowed him to scrimmage against Wilt Chamberlain. His professional golf career gave him playtime against Jack Nicholson, Red Hogan, Lee Trevino and Arnold Palmer. He won the Twin Hills invitational four times between 1963-1967. He played in the U.S. Open Tennis Championship with Frank Conners. A car accident ended his career.

Survivors include a sister, Deewina (Robert Danley).

Virginia Pearlene Aten Osborn

Sept. 25, 1926

Sept. 3, 2021

Virginia Pearlene Aten Osborn, 94, of Bentonville, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Sept. 25, 1926, in Colorado, Texas, to George Roy and Gladys (Williams) Phillips. She was raised and graduated from high school in Lamesa, Texas. On July 10, 1943, she married James J. Aten. They resided in Lamesa until moving to Anderson, Mo., in 1963, and then to Pineville in 1970. Husband James died Oct. 24, 1996. On June 24, 2000, she married Wade Osborn of Bentonville. She was a devoted homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed sewing, craft projects, dancing, visiting with her friends and genealogy. She was a member of Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church in Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, James Aten and Wade Osborn; a daughter, Deborah Jo Cable; and a brother, Clifton Phillips.

She is survived by her three children, James "Tex" Aten (Sandy) of Rogers, J.L. Aten (Maxine) of Pineville, Mo., Sharon Mitchell (Ed) of Shell Knob; 12 grandchildren; two stepchildren, Sandy Stewart, Gary Osborn (Marsha), all of Dallas; five stepgrandchildren; and a brother, Leroy Phillips (Joan) of Racine, Mo,

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church in Rogers, Ark., with Pastor Shane Pair officiating. A graveside service followed at Pineville Cemetery in Pineville, Mo.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

