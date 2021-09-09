Land Transfers

Nona R. Fite and Darrel G. Fite to Brooklyn Woolard and Jake Woolard. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Shea Homes, Inc. to Dorothy J. Yeager. Shea Country Addition. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Grace Stillions and Shawn R. Stillions to Leann Lenze and Leo Lenze. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Natalie G. McInturff and Laban E. McInturff to Grace Stillions and Shawn Stillions. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 200. McDonald County, Mo.

Malessa R. Lett and Roddy Lett to Amanda Michelle Harmon and John Stanley Harmon. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Shonda Cook and Steven Cook to Herbert Ronald Duncan. Sec. 27, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Tulena J. Tosh and Ronnie D. Tosh to Maliah Cornell and Robert Cornell. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Opal H. Burrowes to Lisa West and Eli West. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 200 and Lot 195. McDonald County, Mo.

Janet Harp and Kenneth Harp to Nancy Doyle and Amber Doyle. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Depew's Addition, Blk. 1, Lot 2. Valley View Addition, Blk. E, Lot 2, Lot 49 through Lot 54. McDonald County, Mo.

Bernal Family Trust to Missouri Creek, LLC. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Luther Odell Black, deceased, and Loretta C. Black to Beatrice Rodriguez. Sec. 36, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Phyllis McDaniel and Shayne McDaniel to The Shayne and Phyllis McDaniel Trust Dated August 18, 2021. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Original Town of Pineville. Blk. 75, Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.