Homecoming Parade, Pep Rally, Bonfire Set Wednesday

A time-honored tradition, McDonald County's football homecoming parade, pep rally and bonfire will take over Anderson's downtown next Wednesday evening.

Beginning at 5 p.m., a variety of local flavors will be available from food trucks stationed at Town Hole. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and will traverse east down Main Street before gathering near Indian Creek. Here queen candidates and their courts will be introduced and the MCHS marching band will perform before a looming bonfire is set ablaze.

Parade entries of all types are welcomed, including floats, cars, horses, bikes and golf carts. To register, follow the link provided on the Anderson Betterment Club's Facebook page. The entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m.