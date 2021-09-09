Goodman To Refinance Bonds For Savings

GOODMAN -- After multiple discussions and a special meeting, the Goodman's board of aldermen voted to proceed with refinancing the city's Series 2006 A and B water bonds.

Alderman Nick Smith said he thought it would be a "win-win" to refinance with lower interest rates and free up almost $70,000 in funds.

During Citizen's Business, Ray Villa inquired about the progress of road repairs throughout town. He asked how many miles of roads there were, how much has been repaired and how much is left to be done.

Mayor J.R. Fisher said there are 10.72 miles of roads in Goodman, of which about a half mile has been resurfaced.

Alderman Clay Sexson noted that sewer work must first be completed to prevent destroying newly repaired roadways.

The council then briefly spoke about a sewer rate study conducted by Midwest Assistance Program, highlighting that the sewer facility is operating at an annual defecit of $18,514.60.

City Clerk Georgia Holtz presented the council, police department and public works employees with the current animal regulations ordinance with suggested updates and revisions.

Holtz mentioned that a total of nine dogs and one cat were licensed with the city last year. Six of those animals could be traced back to those attending the meeting.

Alderman Brodie asked about removing a clause in the ordinance that allows for the capturing of at-large animals using whatever force necessary, including killing of the animal, by police officers or public works employees.

The ordinance will be reviewed again at the next meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Heard from Steve Douglas about the positive impact law enforcement officer Carter Graue has made;

• Paid bills in the amount of $40,232.02.