Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Lisa E. Jackson vs. Robert J. Jackson. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Michael T. Smith. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Pedro P. Gonzalez Martinez. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Michael W. McDaneld. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Brandon C. Garcia. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Patrick Allen Fitzgerald. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Patrick D. Henry. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Roger A. Bower. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kathy Lynn Briggs. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Patrick Allen Fitzgerald. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Travis R. Owens. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Sandra Sanchez-Nunez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Cole A. Williams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Lubin L.A. Perez Luna. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Lesley Salas. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Michael L. Clark. Suit on account.

Martha Belland vs. Jose R. Carbajal. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kenton Nichols. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Kiomy Kenneth. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Vernice Hively. Suit on account.

Ford Motor Credit Company vs. Jennifer Bishop et al. Breach of contact.

Discover Bank vs. Hannah M. McGee. Contract -- other.

Freeman Health System vs. Melissa A. Nalley. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank vs. Waylon Rolls. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Charles Irvin. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Casey L. Myers. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

David Ramirez. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Judith E. Ortega. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Melanie J. Protzmann. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Kimberly Vangunda. Property damage.

Brandon M. White. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Tatiana G. Contreas. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Erick R. Cortez-Santizo. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Hector G. Trochez Aquino. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Sheldon L. Booyer. Theft/stealing.

Raquel Fuentes. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Felonies:

Kevin Green. Domestic assault.

Brandon D. Jackson. DWI -- alcohol.

Jacob Benningfield. Rape.

Lucas Joseph Claussen. Child molestation.

Brian W. Winters. Property damage and theft/stealing.

The following cases were heard:

Dawn Grunden vs. Juanetta B. Barnheardt et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP vs. Jayme Loftus. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP vs. Michael Martinez et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Francis Oneal. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Leslie Shorter. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Alexia J. Anglin. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

David P. Bohannon. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Marshall Ray Brock. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Joseph B. Dopp. Exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $450.

Jessica L. Feeley. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $360.50.

Priscilla N. Salazar. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $360.50.

Benjamin T. Schaeffer. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kyle Andrew Vandorn. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Curtis R. Sowers. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $299.

Sarah E. Fichtner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Phillip Randal Gregory. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt and failed to equip motor carrier vehicle with/maintain required brake system. Guilty plea. Fine of $181.

Rene Martin-Plascencia. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Robert L. McCartney. Failed to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection with no traffic control. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Steven E. McIntyre. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Eleanor Pinlac Meredith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Justin R. Mestrovich. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Lubin L.A. Perez Luna. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Brian W. Riffle. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Felonies:

Dregon W. Charlton. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.