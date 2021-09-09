Friday Night Dinner & Dance

The Stella Senior Center in Stella will host a dinner and dance, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with The Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5 and refreshments are available all evening. Stella hosts a dance, every Friday night, with a different band each week. Please call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

McDonald County Business Expo and Health Fair

The annual expo will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the McDonald County High School gym, located at 10 Stampede Drive in Anderson. There will be local entertainment, a silent auction, door prizes and free food. The first 30 participants will receive free health screenings by the Freeman Screen Team. For additional information, email [email protected]

Gospel Concert

"Legacy Five," a southern gospel group, will be in concert beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Blankenship Park in Southwest City. This is a free concert and outdoor event hosted by Mill Creek Baptist Church of Noel. You will need to bring a lawn chair. Everyone is welcome. In case of rain, it will be moved indoors to the SWC First Baptist Church.

American Legion Benefit Dinner

At the August meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 392. it was voted on to discontinue the "Third Friday Benefit Dinners". We want to say thank you to all our dedicated guests that came each month to support the Veterans, we will miss you. In the future, if arrangements can be made to continue with the dinners then we will begin them again.

Fall Gardening Webinar

University of Missouri Extension will offer a three-week fall vegetable gardening webinar series. MU Extension horticulture specialists Debi Kelly, Justin Keay, Katie Kammler and Donna Aufdenberg will teach the Thursday sessions from 6:30-8 p.m., Sept. 16 and 23.

The sessions will help gardeners learn the skills to plant a fall garden. Fall planting, sometimes called succession planting, takes advantage of garden plots after summer crops are harvested and removed. Falling temperatures on the horizon mean a fall crop often ends up higher in quality and taste than produce grown in the spring and summer, says Kelly. Sessions cover soil basics; "lasagna gardening," which doesn't require any digging or tilling and turns kitchen scraps, yard waste and newspapers into layers of rich soil; and extending the growing season with row covers, hotbeds and cold frames.

Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-fall-gardening-webinar-series.

Annie's Project

Are you a woman involved in agriculture? Would you like to learn how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry? Join University of Missouri Extension a virtual Annie's Project course. Annie's Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.

Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.

The course will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 7 through Nov. 11. Register by Monday, Oct. 4 to secure your spot. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals.

To register for the Thursday sessions, visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1629912466.

For questions or more information, contact Karisha Devlin at [email protected] or Wesley Tucker at [email protected]

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. No tryouts or experience are needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.