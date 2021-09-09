This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 15

Fredrick R. Nelson, 32, Noel, DWI -- drug intoxication and consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving

Larry G. Warren, 28, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Aug. 16

Shannon Gail Gravette, 50, Sapulpa, Okla., failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit and receiving stolen property

Aug. 17

Rusty Alan Cooper, 47, Granby, Mo., receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Gabriela Espinoza, 25, Apache Junction, Az., assault -- serious physical injury or special victim, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Aug. 18

Timothy Arnold, 38, Sulphur Springs, Ark., failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion and operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation

Aug. 19

Cole David Eden, 21, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

John S. Farmer, 36, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

Amanda M. Knapp, 34, no address given, failed to produce license on command

Aug. 20

Jeffery Alan Howard, 38, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and defective equipment

Regina Faye Kissel, 56, Anderson, burglary

Lori R. Winchester, 54, Anderson, passing bad check

Russell G. Winchester, 60, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility