Around The Corral

by Al Gaspeny / SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS | September 9, 2021 at 5:45 a.m.
Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Madeline McCall prepares to release a pitch as first baseman Jacie Frencken watches. McDonald County won 13-1 in five innings, improving to 4-1.

Volleyball

Bolivar defeated McDonald County 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-15) on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, Megan Elwood and Kloe Myers had 11 kills each as the Lady Mustangs won the final three sets and rallied past Diamond 3-2 (16-25, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23, 15-8) on Senior Night.

Abby Wiseman had 27 assists, and Kirklyn Kasischke added 33 digs in McDonald County's victory.

Soccer

College Heights topped visiting McDonald County 2-0 on Tuesday.

Tomas De La Cruz made eight saves for the Mustangs.

McDonald County finished second in the Cassville Soccer Classic after a 1-1 draw with Aurora on Saturday.

Julis Quetzecua scored the Mustangs' goal on a penalty kick.

McDonald County's Griffin Schutten made four saves in his first full debut with the varsity.

Seniors Bryan Montero, Ricardo Salas and Quetzecua were named to the all-tournament team for the Mustangs.

In earlier tourney action last Thursday, Saw Eh and Hasler Lopez scored one goal each in McDonald County's 2-1 win over Cassville. Elias Bail had an assist for the Mustangs.

Softball

Senior Madeline McCall pitched a complete game as the Lady Mustangs defeated Marshfield 3-0 last Thursday.

Cross country

The McDonald County boys placed second, and the girls took third in the team standings at the Aurora meet last Thursday.

The Mustangs finished behind Cassville, posting a team total of 64. Carl Junction won the girls competition, and Cassville was second. The Lady Mustangs had a total of 65.

Lane Pratt (ninth, 20:06.57), Tyler Rothrock (12th, 20:30.29), Zeth Drake (13th, 20:35.90) and Corbin Holly (18th, 20:48.23) medaled for the Mustangs.

Madison Burton (12th, 25:08.24), Anna Belle Price (18th, 26:16.84) and Mireya Sebastian (19th, 26:50.82) medaled for the Lady Mustangs.

Golf

Jolie Stipp led the way by shooting a 103, followed by Kyla Moore (107), Fayth Ogden (108) and Lundyn Trudeau (113) as McDonald County finished with a team total of 431 in the Springfield Catholic Tournament last Wednesday.

Al Gaspeny/Special to the McDonald County Press The Lady Mustangs' Melanie Gillming waits for the pitch before hitting a single during Tuesday's home game against Reeds Spring. McDonald County won 13-1 in five innings, improving to 4-1.
Al Gaspeny/Special to the McDonald County Press The Lady Mustangs' Melanie Gillming waits for the pitch before hitting a single during Tuesday's home game against Reeds Spring. McDonald County won 13-1 in five innings, improving to 4-1.

Print Headline: Around The Corral

