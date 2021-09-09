Annual Business, Health Expo Set For Saturday

A special handcrafted "9-11-01 Never Forget" commemorative wood table will be part of a silent auction at this year's Business Expo and Health Fair.

The event, set for Saturday, Sept. 11, will feature a patriotic theme and honor local law enforcement, fire department and EMS personnel, where a complimentary booth will be set up for them, officials said.

The in-person event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McDonald County High School gym.

McDonald County Chamber of Commerce officials, who host the event each year, plan to recognize the importance of 9/11 in other ways.

The American Legion will post the colors and a moment of silence will take place at 8:45 a.m. The first tower of the World Trade Center was hit at 8:46 a.m. that morning, 20 years ago.

The expo will feature a silent auction, door prizes, free food provided by Opaa Foods, and health screenings by the Freeman Screen Team. The silent auction will be full of movie passes, Branson show tickets, restaurant gift certificates, and a boutique gift certificate, just to name a few. A special item will include a commemorative wood table, designed and crafted by local artist Jack Divine of Harrison Creek Creations, valued at $395.

Chamber officials are excited to host the event after last year's was canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic, Terra Sanders, Chamber office administrator, said. The event has been a big draw, featuring more than 90 participants. "In years past, we've had over 400 people come through our expo," she said. Officials are expecting a good number of participants after transferring the 2020 vendors' registrations to this year. More are anticipated, she said.

For information or to register, email [email protected]