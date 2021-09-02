Sammy's Scoops Offers Sweet, Cold Deliciousness

Dustin and Marlinda Shurback want to inspire others to step up in the Noel community. They hope to foster entrepreneurs. So, they opened an ice cream shop.

Their own business story began when the family took off on a Wednesday, seeking some ice cream.

With their two kids in tow, the Shurbacks had a hard time finding something to satisfy that ice-cold craving without having to drive a bit. "Why not just open our own ice cream shop?" they wondered out loud.

The family decided to take the plunge, working with a small business that creates the cold deliciousness.

They named the shop after their first-born son, Sammy, and opened on Aug. 16. They decided that a menu offering 16 flavors of ice cream would fit the bill. Sammy's Scoops also offers root beer floats and Italian crème sodas in raspberry, strawberry, coconut and peach. They even offer a sugar-free ice cream option.

In the future, Sammy's Scoops will offer malts. Fall flavors also are on their way, he added.

Shurback grew up in McDonald County and wants to see Noel grow and offer more services. He and his wife became the owners of River Ranch in Noel about 15 months ago. Between the two businesses, the family stays busy. They have a small River Ranch staff that provides a tremendous amount of help. Still, "it's definitely a circus," juggling all the duties, he said. The couple is motivated, though, to provide the "absolute best service" to the customer.

Their dream of giving back to the community and inspiring others to pursue businesses in the county motivates them to keep moving forward.

"We have dreams and ambitions and want to grow other businesses," he said.

The couple hopes that others will hook onto their desire, hype and momentum and want to start other small businesses to build a great base for McDonald County.

"McDonald County needs more entrepreneurial mindsets," he said. "Our main goal is to provide as many jobs as we can for youth in McDonald County."

The response to the ice cream shop so far has been amazing, Shurback said. Many customers are enthusiastic about the new offerings. The couple, while operating two businesses, is determined to keep serving delicious ice cream in Noel. The year-round endeavor may have a shift in hours in the future, but for now, they plan to follow their own advice.

They want to keep building momentum, and eventually start another business to name after their second son, Gray.

Others may see that same entrepreneurial spirit, and feel motivated to start something new from the ground up.

"We want to breathe new life into the town of Noel and just give something back to the community."

COURTESY PHOTO Dustin and Marlinda Shurback have opened Sammy's Scoops in Noel to offer delicious ice cream, while giving back to the community and inspiring others to fire up their entrepreneurial spirit.

COURTESY PHOTO Pure cold deliciousness is served at Sammy's Scoops on Main Street in Noel. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shop is closed on Sunday and Tuesday.