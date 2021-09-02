Return, Running Game Rule

Aurora was building a wave of momentum. But Destyn Dowd helped McDonald County wave goodbye instead.

Dowd's 31-yard kickoff return ignited the touchdown drive that put the Mustangs in control of their 33-22 season-opening victory Friday night.

McDonald County jumped to a 14-0 second-quarter lead after Dowd's 7-yard TD run and quarterback Cole Martin's 1-yard score. The sellout crowd at Mustang Stadium roared its approval.

But the Houn Dawgs made noise, too, blocking a punt for a safety. They weren't done. Kohl Rohlman's 40-yard scoring scamper and a two-point conversion pulled Aurora within 14-10 at the 3:06 mark of the second quarter.

Then Dowd stepped into the spotlight and delivered, carrying the ensuing kick to the Mustangs' 46. That play restored the spring in McDonald County's step. Jared Mora's 2-yard run capped the march and put the home team up 20-10 with 43.5 seconds left before halftime. The PAT failed, but the point had already been made: This game is ours.

"That was a momentum drive for us," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said.

It's a season filled with high hopes, and McDonald County justified the optimism in the opener. The ground attack thrived as the Mustangs never trailed. Dowd and Martin ran for two TDs each, and Mora added a rushing score.

"Our backs really ran well," Hoover said. "We said in pregame we wanted to be the more physical team. We saw something on film and thought we could establish the run."

The offensive line created running lanes from the start. Garrett Gricks, Danny Grider, Weston Gordon, Logan Harriman, Toby Moore and Ivan Serna were among those making big blocks.

"Our big guys up front did a really good job of establishing what we wanted to do," Hoover said. "We think our line can be one of the best around, if they live up to their potential. We've got size. We've got strength."

The Houn Dawgs kept fighting. Rohlman scored from 33 yards out, and they cut the deficit to 20-16 with 1:31 left in the third. Martin blunted the surge by picking off a tipped two-point conversion pass.

Even after Aurora's strike, McDonald County didn't seem shaken. That's probably because the Mustangs felt they could get points whenever needed.

"Part of that comes back to being able to run the football," Hoover said of the offense's confidence. "We didn't have to rely on big plays."

McDonald County took possession after the Houn Dawgs' score and moved 61 yards to the end zone. Along the way, Martin completed two key passes to Jack Parnell, and Mora added tough running. Dowd punctuated the efficient drive by breaking away from defenders and sailing down the sideline for a 33-yard touchdown. The kick failed, but the Mustangs led 26-16 with 11:30 remaining in the game.

"It's going to be a week-to-week thing," Hoover said of the offensive strategies ahead. "We can do a lot of different things with this offense."

McDonald County's defense made sure there'd be no rally. Martin pulled in an interception at the Aurora 28, setting the stage for his 7-yard touchdown run at the 9:31 mark. After the point-after kick, it was 33-16.

The Mustangs' Junior Eliam then forced a Houn Dawgs fumble, and Gricks recovered. Van Halen's "Jump" played on the PA system as the fans celebrated.

An Aurora TD in the final minute made the final margin closer than the game actually was.

Gricks finished with two fumble recoveries and a sack.

"We expect that from him," Hoover said. "He's got that ability to make plays."

The stadium, which has a capacity estimated at about 1,000, was packed. And McDonald County supporters got what they came for, in more ways than one.

"We sold out of everything in the concession stand, sold out of season passes," athletic director Bo Bergen said. "... It was the best crowd I've seen for a home opener in years."

The Mustangs now face a two-game road swing, at Springfield Catholic and Lamar. That leaves plenty of time to replenish concession-stand supplies before the next home date, against Monett on Sept. 17.

Al Gaspeny/Special to the McDonald County Press The McDonald County band plays after a touchdown Friday night.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Mustang Stadium was packed for the season opener against Aurora on Friday night.

Al Gaspeny/Special to McDonald County Press Coach Kellen Hoover talks to the Mustangs moments after their 33-22 victory over Aurora on Friday night at Mustang Stadium.