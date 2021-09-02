RELIGION: When Judgment Comes, Be On The Right Side

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Kenneth and Sheri White were celebrating their wedding anniversary, and the congregation sang happy birthday to Alesia Parish.

Doug Cory greeted the congregation and many visitors. Special prayers for God's healing and comfort were requested for many.

Brother Mark presented Bibles to Bobby, Le Ann, John, Daniel and Ann Parish in celebration of their recent baptisms. We will host "Legacy Five," a southern gospel group, on Sunday, Sept. 12. It is a free outdoor concert that will begin at 6 p.m. at Blankenship Park in Southwest City. Everyone is welcome but will need to bring a lawn chair.

The adult Sunday school lesson from Ecclesiastes 12:1-4, "What Is Life About?" reminds us that the wise person fears and obeys God. Ecclesiastes teaches at least 10 essential truths for living life. In reality, anything that has no eternal value has no value at all. "Christ will judge all men in righteousness. We can finish well by continuing to focus on God as we age."

For the devotional, Linda Abercrombie shared a post from David Abercrombie about the earlier days of Mill Creek Baptist Church and the services he attended in his childhood.

Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Special praise music came from Karen Gardner as she sang, "For Those Tears I Died." Congregational hymns included "The Family of God" with Susan Cory at the piano.

"A Game Changer" was the title of Sunday's message as our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, referred to scripture from Joshua 4. He began by talking about bird hunting in tall grass versus shorter grass and keeping your dog in sight. "A collar can be a game-changer. When someone gets saved and expects life experiences to change and they don't and stay the same, they need a game-changer." Brother Mark used Daniel, John, Levi, Ty and Tyrel in a little skit about Joshua and the Israelite's. "Joshua was faced with a problem with no solution. He needed a game-changer. Which side are you on?"

Brother Mark told us that there are two sides in any dispute. "There is the Lord's side and the devil's side. Who's side are you on. The scripture tells us that the commander of the Lord's army is Jesus. When you get saved, Jesus doesn't take your side. You give up your side at that point and take Jesus' side. You give up your side for His." Brother Mark read Joshua 5:13-15 as scripture reference. "When you marry, husband and wife are to become one just like the church is to be one. We are to be forgiving. When someone gets off-side, the devil wins."

Brother Mark talked about the scripture in Joshua and Ruth and that it was customary to confirm agreements by giving one their sandal. "They gave up their rights by taking off and giving them their sandal. Americans have become obsessed with "rights." When you get saved, you give Jesus your rights. He'll take care of your rights. Faith, obedience and trust are the game-changers. It was an act of humility to give their sandal in the scripture. That represents your rights and to lay aside your pride. Jesus was telling Joshua to take off his sandal and give Jesus his rights. You will find joy there. That's when your joy becomes complete with faith, obedience and trust. That game-changer will help you get back way more than you give.

Miracles happen when you give it all to God. That's when all the Jerichos fall. If you have a Jericho in your life -- something that's keeping you from God -- faith, obedience and trust -- it might be time to make a game-changer. We will all face eternity someday. When judgment comes, you want to be on the right side." Next week's message will be "Don't Go Hating on Me."

Our hymn of invitation was "Wherever He Leads, I'll Go." Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

