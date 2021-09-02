OPINION: Wheel Deal -- Mustangs Lend Helping Hoof

Nearing Pea Ridge, I heard the noise. The thumping sounded like a damaged tire. Then the warning light flashed, confirming the problem.

It was about 11 p.m. Friday, and I was driving back to Arkansas after covering McDonald County's 33-22 season-opening victory over Aurora.

Oh, man, I thought -- among other words not fit for a family newspaper. The immediate goal was to pull off Interstate 49 at the first sign of a safe, well-lighted spot. Exit 88 loomed in the glow of the headlights. I took the off-ramp and turned into the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

Feeling a bit deflated, I stepped out of the car. Little did I know that helpful horsepower was in the area.

Replacing a flat tire is routine for most motorists. But I'm not most motorists. Mechanical challenges are kryptonite. I did learn to give lawnmowers a "tuneup" by changing the oil, spark plug and replacing the filter. The story of that triumph is for another day.

I called my girlfriend, explained what happened and told her I'd make the repair as quickly as possible. A brave front. I hadn't changed a tire in about 20 years, and my right shoulder is balky. I'd get it done, but this was no fast fix.

"Take your time," she said, sensing the situation.

I found the tools and spare in the trunk and started working. The flat was on the right rear tire. It was slow, sweaty going, even in the relative cool of the night. Straining to loosen the lug nuts and fumbling to get the small jack in the right place under the car, I envisioned struggling until sunrise.

A truck pulled up. The driver asked if I was with the McDonald County Press. Turning, I recognized the young man behind the wheel: Samuel Murphy, McDonald County High School wrestler and tight end/defensive lineman on the football team. A few weeks earlier, I talked to Murphy and wrote about him earning double All-American honors at the Fargo national wrestling tournament.

Seeing the situation, Murphy asked if he could help. At age 54, I've learned to put pride to the side sometimes. I said I'd really appreciate it.

Teammate Peyton O'Neill, a quarterback/linebacker, was with Murphy. Before running into me, the two said they'd already been out to assist a friend who suffered a flat on the same stretch of road -- and, oddly enough, in the same wheel location.

They had a high-powered jack and took care of the tire in no time. When Murphy tightened the final lug nut, I was ready to roll once more.

I thanked them both at the time, and I thank them again in this space. It would've been easy to drive past, but Murphy and O'Neill stopped. My next good deed will be in honor of those two Mustangs.

-- Al Gaspeny started as a sports correspondent for the Arkansas Gazette in 1987. He's worked for newspapers, including The (Springdale, Ark.) Morning News and the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, as a writer, page designer, editor or supervisor for more than 30 years. Gaspeny graduated from the University of Arkansas with a journalism degree. The opinions expressed are those of the author.