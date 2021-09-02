McDonald County September Library News

Library cards empower students and fuel academic success, and September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when The McDonald County Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to adult classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At the McDonald County Library, you will find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including Storytime and Monday Meet-up for Homeschoolers.

Libraries play an important role in the education and development of all children. The library has programs that serve students of all ages and collaborate with a number of organizations in the county such as Parents as Teachers, the local Head Starts, The McDonald County R-1 School System and most recently, NASA!

The McDonald County Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card, please visit one of our three library branches, or if you want to learn more about the library's resources and programs, please visit www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org.

This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.

During September, the Library will host Library Card Sign-up activities within the school libraries: Check out a book at the public library, save your due-date receipt, and turn it in to your school librarian and receive a special treat and bookmark.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.