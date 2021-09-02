McDonald County Press Obituaries For September 2, 2021

Daniel Carl Benningfield

Feb. 11, 1955

Aug. 27, 2021

Daniel Carl Benningfield, 66, of Mounds, Okla., died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

He was born Feb. 11, 1955, in Noel, Mo., to James and Marvel Naomi (Thompson) Benningfield. He married Roberta Marie Divine on June 14, 1974, in Pineville, Mo. He owned and operated PTC Services in Mounds and was a partner in Diamond Diggz and Stepping Stone of Goodman, Mo. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Roger L. Benningfield.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Roberta Benningfield of the home; two children, Misty Farmer (Jon) of Goodman, Timothy Benningfield (Meranda) of Mounds; five siblings, Doug Benningfield of Lanagan, Mo., John Benningfield of Anderson, Mo., Darel Benningfield (Vickie) of Claremore, Okla., Charles Benningfield (Chris) of Tulsa, Cheryl Bateman of Tulsa; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Banner Nazarene Church in Anderson, Mo. Rev. Dennis Bergen and Rev. Jim Thornton will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries (give.nazarene.org) or Nucleic Products in the care of Ozark Funeral Home.

Betty June Guinn Moore

June 8, 1933

Aug. 27, 2021

Betty June Guinn Moore, 88, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born to Edgar and Viola Moore on June 8, 1933, in Topeka, Kan. She moved with her family to Arizona, Wichita and settled in Kansas City where she attended school. She moved to the Neosho area in the spring of 1950 to live with her sister. She married Jack Guinn that same year and they celebrated 54 years together before his passing in 2004. Their children were all raised in the Puckett area. She never worked outside of the home but was a hard-working mother and wife. She married James Moore on July 7, 2007, and they have shared 14 years of marriage. She enjoyed gardening and embroidering.

Preceding her in death was Donnie, their oldest son; sisters, Jean, Mildred, Connie; and a brother, Eddie.

Survivors are her husband of 14 years, James; three daughters, Brenda Gordon (Darrell) of Anderson, Kathy Underwood (Kenny) of Pineville, Tammy Clark (Roger) of Anderson; one son, Craig Guinn of Pineville; 13 grandchildren; and brother, Jackie Moore Marilyn) of Kansas City.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Dennis Bergen officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery near Longview. The family will receive friends on Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Memorials are being directed to the Union Cemetery Care Fund c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Joseph L. Pedersen

April 3, 1963

Aug. 21, 2021

Joseph L. Pedersen, 58, of Anderson, Mo., died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 3, 1963, in Oakland, Calif., to Larry G. Pedersen and Claudia (Bailey) Pedersen. He lived most of his life as a Missouri resident. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with cars and was an avid collector of many things. He worked for many years as a machinist, millwright, and was also a skilled mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry G. Pedersen; mother, Claudia (Bailey) Pedersen; and two infant siblings.

He is survived by three children, Joseph A. Pedersen of Cameron, Mo., Jeremiah D. Pedersen (Lacee) of Seneca, Mo., Amanda Jo Bruneau (Adam) of Goodman, Mo.; four grandchildren; four brothers, Larry, Dale, John, Danny; and six sisters, Mary, Jane, Roberta, Kathy, Jennie, Rebecca.

Harold Austin Spears

March 5, 1929

Aug. 27, 2021

Harold Austin Spears died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo., following a brief illness.

He was born March 5, 1929, to Jarvis Spears and Stella (Boring) Spears. He attended Anderson High School where he graduated in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. He retired from Teledyne in Neosho, Mo., in 1991. He married Cloetta Cooper on Oct. 31, 1953. He frequented 76 Café where he enjoyed spending time with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Geneva Jeske, Delpha Crawford, Howard Spears, Jarvis Spears Jr.

Survivors are his wife of 67 years, Cloetta; two sons, Harold Dean Spears (Debbie) of Anderson, Mo., Doug Spears (Connie) of Galena, Kan.; brother, Charles Clair Spears; sisters, Marie Eadsm, Margaret Tallant; and five grandchildren

Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, and funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., followed by graveside services at New Bethel Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

David Allen Wetzel

Jan. 28, 1956

Aug. 24, 2021

David Allen Wetzel, 65 of Southwest City, Mo., died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his home after a battle with inclusive body myositis.

He was born Jan. 28, 1956, in Noel, Mo., to Claude and Ruby Lea (Drake) Wetzel. He grew up around Jay, Okla., and Southwest City. On April 8, 1977, in Miami, Okla., he married Cheryl Baker. In 1992, they started Wetzel Tank Company; later they purchased Cornerstone Station. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting deer and elk. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses as well as spending time on his farm. He was a fan of OU Football and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandchildren, Mason and Jayce Gibe.

Survivors are his wife of 44 years, Cheryl Wetzel; two sons, David Allen Wetzel Jr. of Grove, Okla., Zack Wetzel (Amanda) of Jay; three daughters, Natasha Hollenback (Jimmie), Alisha Gibe (Jason), Shayla Barnes (Bill) all of Jay; two sisters, Diana Bates, Donna Blake (Rick) of Southwest City; and 18 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Southwest City with Pastor Ricky Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

Timothy Francis Zimmerman Sr.

Sept. 25, 1970

Aug. 28, 2021

Timothy Francis Zimmerman Sr., 50, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Friday, Sept. 25, 1970, in Joplin to Francis and Loretta Zimmerman. He enjoyed spending time outside working with his hands. His hobbies included building things, grilling, taking trips to the river, riding and tinkering with his motorcycles.

He is preceded in death by his father, Francis Zimmerman; and sister, Debra Mahurin.

He is survived by his mother, Loretta Zimmerman; his stepmother, Carlette Zimmerman; his siblings, Gloria Jenkins (John), Mike Zimmerman (Donna), Bob Zimmerman (Lorna), Robyn Bowman (Rick), Kelly Zimmerman, Leigh Zimmerman, Heidi Verono; his three children, Timothy Zimmerman Jr., Kaylin McAlaxander, Tauney Zimmerman; and five grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Bishop Toby Henson officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhom.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

David Wetzel

Betty Moore

Daniel Benningfield