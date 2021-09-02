Manufacturing Expo Set For Oct. 14

An Innovations and Opportunities Expo will take place on Oct. 14 at the Newton County Fairgrounds in Neosho.

The event is hosted by MOKAN Partnership, which is an organization aimed at connecting educational partners with employers. The organization works with higher education institutions that oversee vocational training to postgraduate options.

The MOKAN seven-county region boasts a population of more than 400,000 working-age residents, according to its website.

Modern manufacturing offers a chance to develop specialties, such as management, technology, operations and more, officials say. New jobs will involve more than shop floors and laboratories.

Officials say that more than 4.6 million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled in the next decade.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average manufacturing job in 2018 paid $87,185 in wages and benefits.

The expo will give attendees the chance to see what changes have been made in the manufacturing field, Several local manufacturers will be on hand to demonstrate their creations and innovations.

For more information, call 417-624-4150.