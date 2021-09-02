Laura Pope Retires As McDonald County Assessor After 20 Years

PINEVILLE -- Laura Pope is retiring as McDonald County Assessor following 20 years in the position and 28 years working in the courthouse. Pope was celebrated at a retirement celebration at McDonald County Courthouse on Aug. 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. SueAnn Stokes took over as McDonald County Assessor on Sept. 1.

Stephanie Sweeten, bailiff at McDonald County Courthouse, said Pope's retirement celebration was open to the public, encouraging Pope's loved ones to enjoy punch, cake and cookies celebrating her retirement. Sweeten said she, and other courthouse employees, wanted to show their appreciation for Pope's service at the courthouse.

"We just like to be able to show appreciation for the employees, especially the ones that have been there for a really long time, and the officeholders that have been there," Sweeten said. "It's just a way to show appreciation for her service to the county."

Sweeten said, over the years, Pope has made a lot of valuable upgrades in her position and has been dedicated to making positive changes in her job.

"It's been great working with her. I've worked with her for over 21 years," Sweeten said. "It's just been great working with her."

Pope said she is looking forward to spending more time with her husband following her retirement, as she described their farm, their horses, love for camping, taking trips together, and their dedication to First Baptist Church. Pope said she has loved her job and enjoyed being a servant in the county.

Pope said she enjoyed working with different groups and traveling to Jefferson City for her job, saying that she would describe herself as a people-person, trying to be a servant everywhere she goes.

"I think when you get involved in your job, more than just your local county office, it helps with everything," Pope said.

Pope said she is thankful and appreciative of the retirement celebration, noting that she can see that people care about her and appreciate the work that she's done in the county.