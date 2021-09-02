Lance Re-instated As Director Of SWC Senior Center

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The smiling face of Melissa Lance once again greets visitors to the Southwest City Senior Center after the newly re-instated director took the reigns earlier this week.

Lance says she was welcomed back with hearty 'hi's and hugs from the familiar faces of regulars.

"I've missed everyone so much," she said. "I'm super excited to see everyone and hope to see some new faces too!"

The senior center has been a staple in the community for years, providing seniors a place to gather, socialize, eat, exercise and access the internet, as well as offering a variety of puzzles, board games, craft supplies, reading material and classes.

Lance has strong roots in the area as well and has been active in the community for more than a decade. In that time, she has fostered relationships that go far beyond the walls of the senior center. She's known to send birthday cards to seniors' homes and check in on regulars who she hasn't seen in a while.

In early 2020, the facility faced a tumultuous period when city officials voted to redirect funds used to operate the center. After weeks of discussion and number crunching, it was determined that a $25,000 CD earmarked for the senior center would be cashed and funds distributed monthly for one year.

Those funds have long come and gone, says Lance, but the facility has been maintaining through fundraisers and the generous donations of local residents and businesses.

Faced with the challenge of keeping the center's doors open, the senior center's board of directors has taken the steps to acquire 501(c)3 designation and is steadily seeking grants.

The next fundraising event is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, with the annual spaghetti dinner at Full Gospel Church's Life Center, featuring live music, a dessert auction and a silent auction. The Old Town String Band, of Gravette, Ark., will be performing bluegrass and country tunes before delectable, homemade baked goods and eye-catching wares are up for bid.

Those wishing to donate a dessert or silent auction item can contact Lance at 417-762-3652.

First Friday Potluck will be returning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, with bingo to follow.