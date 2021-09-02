Goodman Car Show, Family Fun Day Planned

The Goodman Betterment Club will host a car show and family fun day on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The family-friendly event will kick off with the car show, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Goodman Ball Park.

Club secretary Meghan Sprenkle said the event will feature a variety of activities for the entire family, including a bull riding event, pie auction, corn-hole tournament, raffles and more.

Those who are interested in the corn-hole tournament should visit the Goodman Betterment Club Facebook page for updates, she said.

In addition, several performers will entertain with live music throughout the evening. Food trucks also will be available.

Betterment Club members have just wrapped up some hard work in the heat while installing a swing set, Sprenkle said. Bob Harris and Darren Pierce with New Mac Electric drilled the holes for the swing installation, she added.

The swing set is a nice addition to the community playground, a project headed by the Betterment Club. Funds came from Goodman neighbors, business members and the now-dissolved Apple Orchard Club, Sprenkle said.