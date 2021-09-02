Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Ike Orlando. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Scott E. Carter. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Angelique C. Duncan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Arvest Bank vs. Keith Bruce. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Candace J. Munday. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Orie T. Williams. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Tammy J. Moore. Suit on account.

Dawn Grunden vs. Juanette B. Barnheardt et al. Unlawful detainer.

Synchrony Bank vs. Jennifer Williams. Contract/account (bulk).

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Priscilla Clemons. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. James Hayworth. Contract -- other.

Freeman Health System vs. Judy C. Richardson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Veston J. Martin. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Curtis L. Pace. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Delbert L. Taylor. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

Julie D. Hale. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Jean Ann Goines. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

William C. Kellogg. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Tina J. Presley. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Jacob R. Burrow. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Angelique C. Duncan. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Latrice S. Nwonwu. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew B. Newman. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Verl J. Bush. Driver operated motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Noah L. Fetherolf. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christina N. Dumas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Haley R. Rich. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Jesus Ocampo Ocampo. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Jiovanni Alvarez. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Amy J. Arroyo Hernandez. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Matthew J. Bowers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Craig Alan Carter. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Jimmy W. Andrew Holt. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jacob W. Peck. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Enrique Gomez-Chairez. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river.

Damian Jose Silvestre. Fish without permit.

Michael Raper. Fish without permit.

Janelle E. Dayton. Fish without permit.

Marissa McCauley. Theft/stealing.

Aaron B. Fichtner. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Alexis Damian Abarca. Fish without permit.

Daniel Moody. Fish without permit.

Felonies:

Charles L. Beasley. Unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Tisha Lynn Cochran. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Floyd W. Smith. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Craig Alan Carter. Assault.

Aaron B. Fichtner. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.