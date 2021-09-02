Butterfly Garden Grows Learning At Anderson Middle School

ANDERSON -- Students at Anderson Middle School get to practice hands-on learning with teachers Kellie Hutchinson and Sharyn Enlow as they tend the school's butterfly garden. Students can study the eggs that hatch into caterpillars, study the caterpillars that turn into butterflies and maintain the garden.

Sharyn Enlow, a special education and life skills teacher at Anderson Middle School, initially got the idea to have a butterfly garden at the school after a visit with her sister where her sister gave her tropical milkweed, a plant that caterpillars will eat. Enlow said she brought the plant home and saw eggs, caterpillars, and eventually butterflies. Enlow brought parts of her home butterfly garden to the school in a fish tank and decided to work on a grant for a school butterfly garden, knowing the fish tank would soon be outgrown.

Enlow enlisted teacher Kellie Hutchinson to aid her in the grant writing process. A McDonald County School Foundation grant was approved in December 2018.

Enlow said the butterfly garden is a hands-on experience for students to learn in a different setting. Enlow's students in her reading and nature class tend to weeds in the garden and water the garden almost daily. Enlow said her students also look forward to checking the garden for chrysalises and caterpillars.

"For me, you know the life skills setting, they need that hands-on," Enlow said. "So, this is something that I'm hoping that a lot of them will be able to take with them. Because it's something they are interested in and they'll be able to do in the future."

Enlow said she has students that took classes with her last year, that have moved to MCHS, that contact her checking on the garden.

"I've got a couple eighth-graders who were here last year; I've got a text message from them that says, 'Mrs. Enlow, how do we come by and see the garden?' because they miss it, and I've told them that they need to get it started over there," Enlow said.

Enlow said learning and working outside in the garden is peaceful for her, and she believes it brings peace to the students regardless of what distractions they may face during the day.

Kellie Hutchinson, a sixth- and seventh-grade science teacher at Anderson Middle School, said she integrates the butterfly garden into her life science classes. Hutchinson said she's seen students return to school knowing correct terminology for butterflies, caterpillars, and other parts of the garden -- proving that students are retaining more information through the unique learning style.

"I like for them to have their hands in all parts," Hutchinson said. "Instead of just being a bystander and just listening all the time, I want them to be able to dig and research and get answers for themselves and then be able to share. They're really learning; they enjoy it."

Hutchinson said one of her goals in the butterfly garden is for the butterfly population to grow. Hutchinson added that she'd like to see the butterfly garden expand into the community and not exist solely at Anderson Middle School.

Natalee Friend, a seventh-grade student who takes classes both with Enlow and Hutchinson, said she looks forward to getting to work in the butterfly garden.

"In Mrs. Enlow's class, I get to go out in the garden at least once every day," Friend said. "And then, we check to see if the caterpillars are doing well and if the eggs are not dead and we check to see how the caterpillars are and if the milkweed that the caterpillars eat is growing right."

Friend said her favorite part of getting to work in the garden is raising caterpillar eggs. Friend said she hasn't named her caterpillars yet but is looking for the name that fits best.

"We learned a lot about it last year, and I have a notebook like half-full about butterflies," Friend said, grinning. "I want to eventually help raise the population of butterflies."

Anderson Middle School plans to expand the butterfly garden and continue using the garden as a teaching tool for students. Butterflies will depart after they've hatched and migrate to Mexico. In the spring semester, the butterflies will return for students to admire their year's hard work.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A sign marks the butterfly garden which is a host to many different insects.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The butterfly garden at Anderson Middle School will soon be expanding, allowing more plants to be planted on the property.